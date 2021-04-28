Valley used an early surge to pull away from the Ligonier Valley baseball team during an 8-1 victory against the Rams in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Tuesday at Ligonier Valley.
The two teams were tied, 1-1, through one inning, but Valley scored the final seven runs of the game. The Vikings scored once in the second inning, two times in the third and three more runs in the fourth for a 7-1 lead through four complete. Valley completed the scoring in the top of the sixth.
Ligonier Valley fell to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in section play. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL. But Ligonier Valley is currently struggling with six losses in the last seven games. The Rams have been outscored 74-42 in their last seven contests.
The Rams dropped back-to-back games against Somerset Area and Deer Lakes before a rout of Leechburg Area. Ligonier Valley lost consecutive section tilts against Derry Area and suffered a home exhibition setback against Steel Valley, a game in which the Rams honored former coach John E. Jones, Jr., who passed away in December.
The two teams are scheduled to play the second game of the back-to-back section set against Valley, 3 p.m. Wednesday at Valley. The Vikings are in second place with a 4-1 section mark and an 8-3 overall record. Ligonier Valley has exhibition games scheduled Thursday against North Star and Friday at Punxsutawney before a pair of section tilts against Mount Pleasant Area next week.
Nick Beitel guided Ligonier Valley at the plate with three hits, including a double and the team’s only run. Grant Dowden tripled and George Golden also doubled for the Rams, who scored one run on six hits.
Jacob Bleehash suffered the loss for the Rams, who committed five errors defensively. He allowed seven runs, five earned, on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk in three-and-a-third innings. Haden Sierocky gave up one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks in three-and-two-thirds of relief work.
John Luke Bailey led Valley offensively with three hits, including a double, while Cayden Quinn and Tyler Danko both singled twice. Ben Aftanas singled and crossed three times and Shane Demharter doubled and scored. Matteo Vergerio singled and scored, Evan Henry doubled and Justin Hooper scored three runs for Valley, which put up eight runs on 12 hits.
Bailey was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six-and-a-third innings. Demharter fanned the two batters that he faced in relief.
Valley opened the scoring in the top of the first when Quinn singled in Aftanas, but the Rams immediately responded. Beitel led off the game for Ligonier Valley with a double and he scored on Golden’s two-bagger.
The Vikings scored the game’s final seven runs. Demharter doubled and crossed on Vergerio’s single to give Valley a 2-1 lead. Aftanas reached on an error, stole a base and scored on Quinn’s base knock. Danko’s single later scored Hooper to make it a 4-1 game.
Aftanas singled home Vergerio in the top of the fourth. Two batters later, Bailey plated Aftanas and Hooper to give Valley a 7-1 advantage. The Vikings capped the scoring in the sixth when Hooper crossed on an error.
Valley Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Aftanas 4 3 1 Beitel 4 1 3 Quinn 4 0 2 Mills 3 0 0 Bailey 4 0 3 Sierocky 4 0 0 Henry 3 0 1 Golden 3 0 1 Danko 4 0 2 Tunstall 1 0 0 Demharter 4 1 1 McCulty 2 0 0 Kelly 2 0 0 Dowden 3 0 1 Schrock 2 0 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Vergerio 3 1 1 Faas 3 0 1 Keys 3 0 1 Lawson 3 0 0 Hooper 0 3 0 Caprino 0 0 0
Totals 33 8 12 Totals 29 1 6Valley 112 301 0 — 8 12 2Lig. Valley 100 000 0 — 1 6 5 Doubles: Beitel, Golden (LV); Henry, Bailey, Demharter (V) Triples: Dowden (LV) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-4, Sierocky-7 (LV); Bailey-6, Demharter-2 (V) Base on balls by: Bleehash-1, Sierocky-0 (LV); Bailey-1, Demharter-0 (V) Winning pitcher: John Luke Bailey Losing pitcher: Jacob Bleehash
