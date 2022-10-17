Valley defeated Ligonier Valley 3-2 in a Class 2A, Section 5 match Monday.
The Lady Rams won the first set 27-25, but the Vikings rallied to take sets two and three by the scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..
A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 9:05 am
Valley defeated Ligonier Valley 3-2 in a Class 2A, Section 5 match Monday.
The Lady Rams won the first set 27-25, but the Vikings rallied to take sets two and three by the scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
Ligonier Valley pulled out a 25-13 win in the fourth set to extend the match to a fifth and deciding set, which Valley won 15-7.
Lacy Sosko had 15 service points with four aces and six kills to pace the Rams. Ruby Wallace had 17 kills and eight service points including two aces.
Alexa Harding had 10 kills, with Kya Hegan tallying 16 assists and Saylor Clise adding 15 assists.
The Ligonier Valley JV squad also fell to 3-2.
Payton LaVale had five service points and three kills to lead the Rams. Sydnee Foust had four service points, with two aces, and four kills. Natalie Bizup had seven assists.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.