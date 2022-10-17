20221018-LVseniors.jpg

Ligonier Valley honored senior volleyball players on Monday night: (Left to right) Ruby Wallace and Payton LaVale. Photographed are Wallace and LaVale with their parents: Patrick Wallace, Kim Dickert-Wallace, Ruby Wallace, Payton LaVale and her mother Nicole LaVale.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE SKURA

Valley defeated Ligonier Valley 3-2 in a Class 2A, Section 5 match Monday.

The Lady Rams won the first set 27-25, but the Vikings rallied to take sets two and three by the scores of 25-19 and 25-22.

