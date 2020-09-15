Valley defeated the Derry Area girls tennis team, 4-1, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match played Monday.
Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick secured the lone victory for the Lady Trojans at first doubles. The Derry Area duo defeated Brinley Hegedus and Marisa Barca, 6-2, 6-2.
“Allison played her best tennis of the year and showed true senior leadership,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “She was disciplined and very focused throughout the match. Danielle keeps improving match after match and her hustle is absolutely impressive to watch.”
Valley’s Eden Richey defeated Leah Perry, 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, while Rachel Schrock topped Derry Area’s Tara Perry, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 at second singles. Elizabeth Ervin completed the singles sweep for Valley with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Elizabeth Kott. Valley’s Brinley O’Sullivan and Adriana Vagnier picked up a win in straight games against Emily Main and Kelly Burd at second doubles.
“We need more out of our other seniors, plain and simple,” Tom Perry said. “They need to start stepping up and playing the type of tennis that they are capable of playing.”
Derry Area will play in the WPIAL Section 1-AA Singles Tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Valley High School. Tara and Leah Perry will participate in the tournament for the Lady Trojans.
“This will be a good opportunity for Leah and Tara to avenge some earlier season losses and work on advancing to the WPIAL Tournament later next week,” Tom Perry said.
———
VALLEY 4,
DERRY AREA 1
SINGLES – Eden Richey (V) d. Leah Perry, 6-0, 6-2; Rachel Schrock (V) d. Tara Perry, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Elizabeth Ervin (V) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Allison Johnston-Danielle Dominick (DA) d. Brinley Hegedus-Marisa Barca, 6-2, 6-2; Brinley O’Sullivan-Adriana Vagnier (V) d. Emily Main-Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0.
