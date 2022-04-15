The VFW easily defeated the Frontier Club 36-0 on Thursday in a Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League game.
Collin Barkley and Hayden Porterfield each had five hits in the game. Barkley racked up two doubles, with Porterfield tallying three for the VFW.
Paker Berk, James Rafferty and Noah Smith had three hits apiece in the contest.
Barkley earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 and walking one.
–––––
VFW 6116 12xx x — 36240Gr. Latrobe 000 0xx x — 007 Doubles: VFW: Hayden Porterfield-3, Collin Barkley-2. Strikeouts by: VFW: Barkley-11. FC:Bauer-3. Winning pitcher: Collin Barkley. Losing pitcher: Nick Bauer.
