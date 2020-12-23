The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) agreed to several recent actions regarding the conduct of conference competition. Conference officials are planning for spring semester competition, while monitoring developments across the country and locally with regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Locally, the AMCC includes the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Bradford, Penn State Altoona and Behrend, Mount Aloysius, and LaRoche, among others.
There will be no scheduled conference competition in men’s and women’s basketball, and the conference will forego its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in 2021. Members will be permitted to conduct independent schedules. The conference schedule for bowling, scheduled to commence Feb. 20, and the tentative championship dates of March 31-April 3 for men’s and women’s swimming and diving, remain under consideration. Conference plans for bowling and swimming/diving will be revisited in mid-January.
AMCC members will place the highest priority on plans to move forward in the spring with the safe conduct of a regular season schedule and conference championship for sports with a spring NCAA championship. Those sports include men’s volleyball, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s golf.
Member institutions will have the autonomy to conduct spring seasons in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference will sponsor a championship meet for men’s and women’s cross country on March 28 with the caveat that a minimum of four programs must opt in to participate.
Conference members agreed to abide by NCAA guidelines regarding the safe conduct of all sports during the pandemic. Future actions of the Presidents Council will continue to be informed by science and established guidance from state and local governments and departments of health.
