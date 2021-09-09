A goal scored four minutes into the first overtime propelled visiting University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to a 2-1 win against host St. Vincent.
The Bearcats (0-2) nearly doubled up the Bobcats (3-0-1) in shots, owning a 25-13 margin, but were unable to add any insurance markers following Cory Northrup’s goal in the opening minutes of the first half.
Just 150 seconds into play, Northrup was dragged down entering the 18-yard box, and calmly buried the ensuing penalty kick to give the hosts the early one-goal lead.
St. Vincent continued to mount offensive pressure on the Bobcats for the duration of the opening half, as they were credited with each of the game’s first six shots, before owning a 12-2 advantage in the shot column with just under six minutes left until the break. A number of the Bearcat attempts were of the high quality variety, forcing UPG keeper Danny Rodgers to make six first half saves.
With just 56 seconds left until the intermission, the Bobcats scored the equalizer, as Vinny Treonze broke through the Bearcat back line and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-1. Play evened out and the physicality picked up throughout the second half, as the teams combined for nearly as many fouls (10) as shots (14). As the clock wound down, the scoring chances for each side picked up. Over the final 10 minutes, Rodgers made quality saves on shots from SVC’s David Rahman, Erin Suarez and Joel Quiroz Mansilla. On the other end of the field, the Bobcats came dangerously close to scoring the go-ahead goal with just 20 seconds remaining, but a shot from the doorstep was headed away from the empty net by the Bearcat defense, and the rebound clanged off the crossbar as time expired.
For the first three minutes of the extra session, the ball remained in the middle third of the field. With 6:30 left, the Bearcats were whistled on a foul in their defensive end of the field. After the Bearcats thwarted the subsequent free kick, UPG managed to maintain possession in its offensive end. After a throw-in advanced the ball toward the goal box, UPG’s Javin Melvin broke free following a through ball from former Greater Latrobe standout Robert Reed and scored the game-winner from eight yards out.
Nine different players accounted for SVC’s 25 shots, with Rahman, Quiroz Mansilla and Suarez tying for the SVC team lead with four attempts. Zachary Gibbons played all 94 minutes in goal and finished with two saves.
SVC seeks its first win, 3 p.m. Saturday at Rosemont College.
