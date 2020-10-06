The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced that Kelsey Oddis has been named the new head women’s basketball coach.
Oddis spent the last two seasons as assistant coach under former head coach Hayley Schaetzle and prior to serving as coach, the native of Lower Burrell had one of the most distinguished careers at UPG.
“I want to thank Mr. Yetter and the University for this opportunity,” Oddis said. “I look forward to continuing to build the culture that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of as a player and an assistant coach here at Pitt-Greensburg. I am excited for this opportunity and to continue our teams success on and off the court.”
This past season, Oddis helped guide the Bobcats to a 17-10 overall record and the team’s first playoff victory, which came via a 71-53 win over Penn State Behrend in the first round of the AMCC Tournament.
“We are so thrilled to have Kelsey as our head women’s basketball coach,” Pitt-Greensburg Director of Athletics Jeromy Yetter said. “Kelsey has a strong passion for coaching and continuing to lead our women’s basketball program as this was very evident after many talks over the last several weeks. She will do a great job and will continue to build upon our success in women’s basketball.”
In her four seasons for the Bobcats, Oddis was a two-time All-AMCC selection, including First Team honors as a senior where she posted averages of 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds, both of which ranked second in the conference. Oddis also became the 12th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points and concluded her four years ranked seventh all-time with 1,203 career points.
An outstanding student in the classroom, Oddis was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection, a member of the Psi Chi Honor Society in 2016 and was nominated as a candidate for the DaVinci Scholar Society. Oddis graduated from Pitt-Greensburg in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and recently obtained a master’s degree in sports management from California University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.