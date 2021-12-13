It was an up-and-down weekend for the young Derry Area boys’ basketball team.
The young Trojans opened the Burrell tournament with an 81-45 setback against Kiski Area, but Derry Area rebounded in a big way 24 hours later with a 52-23 win against Homer-Center on Saturday.
The Trojans return just one starter, Tyson Webb, while Jake Watson is also a letterwinner, but Derry Area enjoyed a strong offseason. The Trojans hope the work put in during the summer pays off this season.
Derry Area, which lost four starters and eight seniors to graduation, collected the program’s first-ever playoff win last season in the Class 4A preliminary round before falling to Quaker Valley in the opening round.
Kiski Area returns five starters and the Cavaliers handed the Trojans a 36-point loss on Friday. Kiski Area used a 24-6 first-quarter lead en route to its big win. The Trojans posted 20 points in the second quarter, but trailed 41-26 at halftime after Kiski Area scored 17 points.
Derry Area had a chance to cut the lead to 12 points on two separate occasions, but Kiski area pulled away. The Cavaliers’ quick, physical play proved to be too much for the Trojans, who were outscored 21-11 in the third quarter. Kiski Area also bested Derry Area, 19-8 in the fourth.
Webb and Nick Papuga led the Trojans with 12 points apiece. Webb and Papuga both hit a trio of three-pointers. Brady Angus also finished in double figures with 10 points on four field goals and a free throw.
Nine players scored for Kiski Area, led by James Pearson, who had a game-high 21 points. Pearson had 10 field goals and a free throw Logan Johnson poured in 16 points, including four three-pointers, and a pair of buckets, while Dom Dinino and Isaha Gonzalez also finished in double figures, with 10 each.
The Derry Area defensed turned it up on Saturday against Homer-Center and also corrected several mistakes that plagued the Trojans’ a day earlier.
The Derry Area defense limited Homer-Center to single digits in each quarter, including eight points in the first, a free throw in the second, eight in the third and six more in the fourth for 23 points.
The Trojans also cut their turnovers by more than half following Friday’s game against Kiski Area. They spread the wealth offensively, despite shooting seven of 31 from beyond the arc. Ashton Beighley, Ethan Frye, Ahmad Ward and Colin Bush contributed valuable minutes, as seven players reached the scoring column.
Webb led the way, as he finished as an All-Tournament team selection with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Papuga followed with 12 points. Webb also had six field goals, two free throws and four assists, while Papuga connected on five field goals. Watson and Beighley both had six points, Bush and Brady Angus had five points and Gabe Carbonara distributed five assists.
Derry Area held a narrow 12-8 lead through the first quarter, but the Trojans turned it on in the second, outscoring Homer-Center, 18-1 for a 30-9 halftime lead. The trend continued in the third when Derry Area bested Homer-Center, 17-8, as the Trojans entered the fourth with a 30-point lead, at 47-17. Caleb Palmer scored 15 of Homer-Center’s 23 points.
Derry Area is scheduled to host Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Keystone Oaks on Friday at the same time.
--- HOMER-CENTER (23)
Krejocic 2-0-4; Palmer 6-3-15; Zenisek 0-0-0; Alexander 1-0-2; Dunn 1-0-2. Totals, 10-3(8)—23
DERRY AREA (52)
Webb 6-2-15; Carbonara 0-0-0; Angus 2-1-5; Papuga 5-0-12; Watson 2-1-6; Frye 1-0-3; Beighley 2-0-6; Ward 0-0-0; Tabita 0-0-0; Bush 2-1-5; Wasnick 0-0-0. Totals, 20-5(8)—52
Score by Quarters
Homer-Cent 8 1 8 6 — 23 Derry Area 12 18 17 5 — 52 Three-point field goals: Papuga-2, Beighley-2, Webb, Watson, Frye
--- KISKI AREA (81)
J Pearson 10-1-21; Smith 2-0-4; Johnson 6-0-16; Dinino 4-0-10; Hutcherson 1-0-3; Lucas 3-0-7; O Pearson 0-2-2; Gonzalez 4-2-10; Flem 4-0-8. Totals, 34-5(8)—81
DERRY AREA (45)
Webb 4-1-12; Carbonara 2-1-6; Angus 4-1-10; Papuga 3-3-12; Watson 1-0-2; Frye 1-0-3; Beighley 0-0-0; Ward 0-0-0; Tabita 0-0-0; Bush 0-0-0; Wasnick 0-0-0. Totals, 15-6(9)—45
Score by Quarters
Kiski Area 24 17 21 19 — 81 Derry Area 6 20 11 8 — 45
Three-point field goals: Webb-3, Carbonara, Johnson-4, Dinino-2, Hutcherson, Lucas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.