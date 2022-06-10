Unity moved to .500 with its win over Mount Pleasant Wednesday.
Now with its 3-0 victory over Homer City on Thursday at Whitney Field, the Bulldogs have put together a two-game winning streak. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was moved to Thursday as Homer City would not have enough players to field a team for the original Sunday target.
It was not the prettiest of wins, but wins are wins as it took Unity until the bottom of the fifth to get its offense rolling.
“It took awhile,” Unity head coach Glen Stott said. “I was kind of getting worried, but then they came through in the clutch with two outs. You will take them whenever you can get them. (Homer City) played well.”
The Bulldogs came alive when Matt Macy walked to get on base. Chase Sickenberger, in the next at-bat, blistered a single down the third baseline. Macy would score, posting Unity’s first run at 1-0.
Next, Landan Carns would double taking a ball deep to center field over the head of the outfielder. Sickenberger scored, extending Unity’s lead to 2-0.
Tony Massari would follow with a hit to third base. Homer City’s third baseman threw the ball past the first baseman trying to get Massari out. On the overthrow, Carns headed for home, plating the third and final run of the game for Unity.
“It was ugly, but we will take them,” Stott said. “We are above .500 now with that clutch hitting by Chase (Sickenberger) and Landan (Carns).”
Alex ‘Woody’ Woodring more than did his part on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went the distance for Unity and struck out 12. He got key strikeouts in the third, fourth and sixth innings to get the Bulldogs out of those innings leaving Homer City runners on base.
“Woody did fantastic,” Stott said. “I think Matt had 14 strikeouts (in Wednesday’s win), Woody had 12 today. They are going back and forth with each other to see who can get the most. They are doing good.”
The win moves Unity to 3-2-1. The loss drops Homer City to 2-5.
Unity’s next game is June 13 when it will travel to Bertolino Field to face Young Township. It will start a run of games that will see the Bulldogs face Young Township twice, Murrysville and Hempfield East.
“I think we have four games in five days,” Stott said. “We are going to rest up a few arms over the next couple of days and go right back at it and try and get a couple of wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.