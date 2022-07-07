It may have taken a little bit longer, and a bit longer still due to the hour rain delay, but Unity pulled a near repeat of its game the day before as it rallied to upend and bump Yough out of the American Legion District 31 quarterfinals with an 8-5 win Thursday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The game, which was originally supposed to be played at Yough, was moved to Greater Latrobe High School due to the weather forecast.
The weather held out with just a little drizzle until it started to pick up in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning. In the lull before the start of the sixth, the decision was made to delay the game until the rain let up, which it would not do for nearly an hour.
Unity manager Glen Stott thinks his Bulldogs may have benefited from the delay.
“We were down two coming out of the hour delay; it was huge,” he said. “We move on. We get two days off now. Thanks to the high school for letting us play here because if not we would probably be looking at Thursday and Friday (for games). Now, we can give the guys a couple days off.
Yough took an early 1-0 lead when Allen Novacek hit a single to centerfield that scored Zander Aird in the bottom of the first.
Yough would strike again in the bottom of the third when it added two more runs to extend its lead to 3-0.
It would be the fourth when Unity posted its first run.
Back-to-back singles put Chase Sickenberger and Tony Massari on base. The bases were loaded when Matt Macy hit a hard grounder that popped up unexpectedly over the glove of Yough’s shortstop to get on base.
Next, Landan Carns hit into a fielder’s choice that went to second base, allowing Sickenberger to score, cutting the lead to 3-1.
The Bulldogs would get within one at 3-2 in the top of the fifth when Zach Stott hit a pop fly that dropped in the middle of Yough’s centerfielder, left fielder and shortstop, allowing a run to score.
But as Unity got close, Yough pulled away in the bottom of the inning, when it plated a run on a wild pitch to extend its lead to 4-2.
Then the rain happened.
When the game restarted, the Bulldogs looked to rally again. And again, it got within one. Sickenberger walked, moved to second, and ended up at third after a wild pitch.
With Jake Shaw up at bat, Sickenberger would take home on another wild pitch to make it a 4-3 game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Yough again would extend its lead to 5-3.
Then like the sky with the rains an hour earlier, the offense of the Bulldogs opened up to plate five runs in the top of the seventh.
It started with a Riley Smith walk.
Next, Owen Miele would hit a single to the gap behind first base.
After Stott went down swinging for the first out of the inning, Sickenberger ripped a single through the legs of Yough’s third baseman to load the bases.
Massari struck out to get the Bulldogs’ second out before Macy hit a grounder and beat the throw to first; the catch at first was bobbled and the bobble allowed Smith and Miele to score knotting the game at 5-all.
Unity took the lead on the next at-bat when Carns launched the ball long clearing the fence in centerfield to drive in three runs and give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 8-5.
“Some of that (offense) was with two out, Landan’s home run was with two outs,” Stott said. “He has been coming close. He has struggled for the last five or six games, then in the last two he started to hit the ball well again and tonight he got ahold of one.”
Yough looked to rally in the bottom of the inning but came up short as Unity sweeps the series and now moves on to the quarterfinals.
Stott is looking ahead to the quarterfinals where he expects to see Latrobe.
“It will probably be Latrobe,” he said. “They are the one seed. If everything falls into place, it will be the one and four seed in the next round. It will be interesting as we just beat them (at the end of the regular season). It will be good for these kids. It is good for the whole area. I’m sure Whitney will be all fired up.”
Editor’s note: The Latrobe at Mount Pleasant game Wednesday was postponed in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning due to rain with the Jethawks up 5-0. The game will resume today at 5:30 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
