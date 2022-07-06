Alex Woodring took the mound for the Bulldogs Tuesday night as they hosted Yough in game one of the first round of the American Legion District 31 playoffs at Greater Latrobe High School’s Graham-Sabota Field and got off to a rough start, giving up a lead-off walk to Yough’s center fielder Zander Aird followed by a two-run home run to first baseman Allen Novacek.
After Woodring retired three batters in a row in the second, Unity loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with a Landon Carns single and two consecutive walks.
Carns was sent home from third after a tag-up on an outfield flyout but was thrown out at the plate to end the second.
In the third, Aird singled and advanced to third on an infield error, but Yough was unable to drive him in.
Bulldogs’ right fielder Zach Stott singled, stole second and advanced to third after a single by second baseman Chase Sickenberger.
However, Sickenberger was then caught stealing at second to retire the side.
After a quick six outs in the fourth, things heated up in the bottom of the fifth for the Bulldogs, thanks to a walk and two outfield errors. The end result was two runs that tied the game at 2-all.
Woodring gave up his second home run of the game in the top of the sixth, this time to Yough’s starting pitcher, Vincent Martin, with two outs. A nice catch in center field by Matt Macey ended the half-inning.
Down 3-2, Unity’s Carns started the bottom of the inning with a double and then advanced to third on an infield groundout by designated hitter Cole Zezzo.
Then, a walk, passed ball, two infield errors, and Stott RBI single put three more runs on the board for the Bulldogs before the inning’s end.
Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Yough’s second baseman Blake Ulander and right fielder Christian Park singled.
A spectacular diving catch in left by Carns got the first out of the half-inning. Ulander then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-4. With two outs and the top of the lineup at the plate, Woodring retired the final batter at first after fielding a grounder to end the game, 5-4.
Woodring went the distance for Unity and gave up four runs total (three earned runs) on five hits (two home runs), a walk, an infield error, and a passed ball. Carns led the offense with a single and double, followed by two singles by Stott, and Sickenberger’s single.
Unity travels to Yough today for game two of the best-of-three series, weather permitting.
With another win, Unity advances to the semifinals.
