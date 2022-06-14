A win is a win.
All that matters is the ‘W;’ it doesn’t matter how the win happened.
Unity’s last 3-0 win over Homer City last Thursday was not the prettiest of wins.
The Bulldogs literally walked away with a 3-1 win over Yough Monday at Whitney Field in an American Legion District 31 game.
All three of Unity’s runs were walked across the plate by Yough’s pitcher in the bottom-of-the-second inning.
Unity head coach Glen Stott was more concerned with the number of runners that the Bulldogs left on base.
“Thirteen guys left on base, that is rough. Stranding 13 guys is not a good recipe to win a game.” Stott said. “But we got a couple (runs) early and Chase (Sickenberger) pitched well. I will take it. They are a decent team. We will take the win.”
It would not be until the top-of-the-fourth inning when Yough got itself on the scoreboard when it scored an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
The Bulldogs’ only extra-base hit came via the bat of Landon Carns who took the ball deep to the gap in left-center field for a double in the fourth inning.
“We didn’t get timely hits,” Stott said. “We hit it right at them a bunch.”
Sickenberger is credited with the win, striking out six and walking four. He went the distance, pitching all seven innings.
The win moves Unity to 4-2-1 and the loss drops Yough to 5-4.
Unity next hits the road for a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs will travel to Young Township on June 15. It will next visit Murrysville on June 16, before returning home to host Hempfield East on June 17.
Latrobe 9, Homer City 1
Latrobe remains perfect on the season as the Jethawks rolled past host Homer City 9-1 for a win Monday.
All of Latrobe’s nine runs came during the second inning of its road game against Homer City.
Jake Albaugh led off the second inning with a double for Latrobe. Six runs would score in the inning before Albaugh was back at bat again.
This time at-bat, Albaugh ripped a triple that drove in three RBIs and put the Jethawks up 9-0.
Homer City’s only run came in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning.
Albaugh helped his own cause as he also recorded the win for Latrobe. He struck out five and walked three in his six innings pitched.
The win moves Latrobe to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in district play. The loss drops Homer City to 3-6 overall and in district play.
Latrobe will host Hempfield East at 6 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park on Wednesday.
