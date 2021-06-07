The Unity Township Legion baseball team stayed perfect with a big win against Hempfield East, 10-4, during an American Legion District 31 game played Sunday at Whitney Field.
Unity Township is 2-0 overall following a Memorial Day shutout victory against Derry, and now a six-run win versus Hempfield East on Sunday. Unity has scored 16 runs this season with only four allowed. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Young Township last week, but that game was postponed and is slated to be made up 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Bertolino Field.
Unity is scheduled to play Hempfield East again, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield Park. Unity also has home games scheduled Wednesday and Friday against West Hempfield and Kiski Valley, respectively, and a road contest at Derry on Saturday.
Unity Township took it to Hempfield East early on Sunday with two runs in the bottom of the first before an eight-run third. Hempfield East scored three times in the fourth and once in the seventh to complete the scoring.
Owen Miele led the charge offensively for Unity Township with three singles and two runs scored, while Chase Sickenberger and Landan Carns both contributed two hits and combined to score three times. George Golden also singled twice, while Alex Aiello singled and scored for Unity, which pounded out 10 runs on 10 hits.
Alex Woodring was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Sickenberger also fanned one and walked a batter in relief.
Shane Evans led Hempfield East with two singles and a run. Rob Seigenfuse and Lukhart also singled and scored for Hempfield East, which produced four runs on six hits.
Unity opened a 2-0 lead when Miele singled, Sickenberger added a base hit and Miele crossed on a two-base error. Golden plated Sickenberger to put Unity Township in front by two runs.
Unity opened the game up with an eight-run fourth. Carns singled, while Jake Albaugh and Anthony Massari drew back-to-back walks. Alex Aiello reached on an error, scoring Carns, while Cole Zello and Stott drew two more walks to plate Albaugh and Aiello. Miele then singled in Zello and Sickenberger plated Zack Stott.
———
Hemp. East Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Siegenfse 4 1 1 Miele 4 2 3 Smith 2 0 0 Sickenbrgr 4 2 2 Mitchell 1 0 0 Carns 3 1 2 Evans 4 1 2 Golden 4 0 2 O’Bryan 4 0 0 Albaugh 2 1 0 McBride 3 1 0 Massari 3 1 0 Willis 3 0 1 Aiello 3 1 1 Lukhart 3 1 1 Barnhart 0 0 0 Wilson 3 0 1 Woodring 0 0 0 Kim 2 0 0 Zeillo 2 1 0 Elder 1 0 0 Schall 1 0 0 Stott 3 1 0
Totals 30 4 6 Totals 20 10 10Hemp. East 000 300 1 — 4 6 3Unity Twp. 208 000 x — 10 10 2 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Woodring-3, Sickenberger-1 (UT); Smith-3, O’Bryan-1 (HE) Base on balls by: Woodring-1, Sickenberger-1 (UT); Smith-0, O’Bryan-4 (HE) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Smith
