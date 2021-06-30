The Unity Township Legion baseball team continued its late-season roll with another win.
Unity Township snapped a pesky losing streak with a big win on Monday against a top team in the league before following it up with a 9-6 win versus Mount Pleasant during an American Legion District 31 game played Tuesday at Whitney Field.
Unity Township scored a 12-run home victory Monday against Yough, which was the No. 3 team in the league at the time — it fell to fourth since then. Unity Township put up nine runs the next night versus Mount Pleasant (2-13), and has outscored the opposition 22-7 in back-to-back games.
Unity Township, which is now 7-9 overall, snapped a four-game skid with its win on Monday against Yough. The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before their current two-game win streak against Yough and now Mount Pleasant.
Unity previously lost games against Bushy Run, Murrysville, Young Township — three of the league’s top five teams — and West Hempfield by a combined 33-7. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 10-0 victory against Kiski Valley on June 20, prior to their four-game losing streak, but they lost five straight previous from June 12-19 against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township by a combined 51-21 margin.
Unity Township has rebounded to forge a tie with Derry (7-9) for seventh spot in the league standings. The Bulldogs could face top-seeded Bushy Run (15-3) or No. 2 Young Township (13-4) in the best-of-three quarterfinals if the season ended today.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Mount Pleasant again, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Area High School. Unity Township, which is scheduled to play four games in the next five days, is slated to host West Hempfield on Thursday and Bushy Run on Friday before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Latrobe, 1 p.m. Sunday at Legion-Keener Field.
Chase Sickenberger led the breakout effort from the Unity Township offense on Tuesday with three hits, including a pair of triples and two runs scored. Mason Seftas singled three times and scored twice, while Tony Massari also enjoyed a big game with three singles and a run. Seftas was also strong on the mound with 10 strikeouts and zero walks in the complete-game victory.
George Golden added a hit and two runs, while Ryan Sickenberger and Landan Carns both singled and scored for the Bulldogs, which produced nine runs on 12 hits.
Mount Pleasant scored two runs in the top of the first, but Unity responded with the next nine runs. The Bulldogs scored six in the bottom of the first and three more in the second for a 9-2 lead through two complete. Mount Pleasant scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough to finish the rally.
Lane Golkosky led Mount Pleasant with three singles and two runs, while Stephen Brown added a hit and two runs. Aaron Alakson also doubled and scored for Mount Pleasant, which produced six runs on eight hits. Jeremiah Kitz suffered the mound loss with two walks.
Mount Pleasant took the early lead thanks to a single, a Unity Township error and Alakson’s double. But the Bulldogs answered with six runs.
Ryan Sickenberger led off for Unity Township with a single and he scored on brother Chase Sickenberger’s triple. Carns singled in the younger Sickenberger to tie the game and Golden walked. Seftas singled, Massari singled in Carns, while Golden and Seftas came in on a two-base error.
Unity Township made it 9-2 in the second. Chase Sickenberger tripled again and he scored on a ground out. Golden, Seftas and Massari singled, and Golden and Seftas eventually came around.
Mount Pleasant made it a five-run game in the fifth before adding two more in the seventh to complete the scoring.
———
Mount Pleasant Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Golksky 4 2 3 R Sickenbrgr 4 1 1 Brown 4 2 1 C Sickenbrgr 4 2 3 Alakson 3 1 1 Carns 4 1 1 Kitz 4 1 0 Barnhart 0 0 0 Surma 4 0 0 Stott 0 0 0 Noah 3 0 1 Golden 3 2 1 Basingr 4 0 1 Seftas 4 2 3 Campbell 4 0 0 Brown 0 0 0 Caletri 4 0 1 Massari 4 1 3 Albaugh 2 0 0 Mazzoni 2 0 0 Aiello 3 0 0 Miele 2 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 Totals 32 9 12Mt. Pleasant 200 020 2 — 6 8 4Unity Twp. 630 000 0 — 9 12 6 Doubles: Alakson (MP) Triples: C Sickenberger-2 (UT) Strikeouts by: Seftas-10 (UT); Kitz-0, Basinger-2 (MP) Base on balls by: Seftas-0 (UT); Kitz-2, Basinger-0 (MP) Winning pitcher: Mason Seftas Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz
