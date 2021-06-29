Andy Person and the Unity Township Legion baseball team took out its frustrations on the No. 3-ranked team in the league.
Unity Township took an early lead and then broke out with a double-digit fifth inning to score a 13-1 victory against visiting Yough during an American Legion District 31 game played Monday at Whitney Field.
Unity Township improved to 6-9 overall and snapped a four-game skid. The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before Monday’s win against Yough, but it was a big one. Yough is currently 11-4 and third place overall in the league standings behind Bushy Run (14-3) and Young Township, which is 13-4.
Yough lost its second straight overall on Monday, but prior to that it won five straight and eight of nine, including a 9-4 decision against Unity Township on June 15 at Yough High School.
Unity Township remains eighth in league standings and would play top-seeded Bushy Run in a best-of-three set if the season ended today. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Whitney Field before a return game on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant High School on Wednesday. Unity, which plays five games in the next six days, is slated to host West Hempfield on Thursday and Bushy Run on Friday before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Latrobe, 1 p.m. Sunday at Legion-Keener Field.
Unity previously lost games against Bushy Run, Murrysville, Young Township — three of the league’s top teams — and West Hempfield by a combined 33-7. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 10-0 victory against Kiski Valley on June 20, prior to the four-game losing streak, but lost five straight before that against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township by a combined 51-21 margin.
Unity Township put those frustrations in the past on Monday.
Person went the distance for the complete-game victory. He tossed five innings in the mercy-rule contest, allowing one run on just three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Person had plenty of support, as the Bulldogs broke out for 13 runs on just eight hits. Unity Township scored three in the first inning, and Yough added one in the top of the second, but that was it. The Bulldogs effectively ended it with a 10-run fifth to trigger the mercy rule against one of the league’s top teams.
Ryan Sickenberger led the charge offensively with two singles and three runs, while younger brother Chase Sickenberger singled twice and scored two times. Landon Carns, Tony Massari and Jake Albaugh all singled and scored for Unity Township.
Sean Royer led Yough with a single and a run scored. Nate Wilkins also doubled, as Yough had one run on three hits. Royer suffered the mound loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
Unity jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, as Ryan Sickenberger walked and stole second with one out. Carns and George Golden drew walks and Mason Seftas hit a sacrifice fly to plate Sickenberger. Massari singled in Carns, and then stole second with Golden scoring on the play to make it a 3-0 game.
Yough made it 3-1 in the second inning when Royer singled and Wilkins doubled. Royer crossed on a ground out.
But Unity Township put it away in the fifth inning.
Ryan Sickenberger and Chase Sickenberger both singled and Carns hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the elder Sickenberger. Golden walked, Seftas reached on an error and Massari walked to force in Chase Sickenberger.
Albaugh was later hit by a pitch, scoring pinch runner Trent Barnhart, and Person helped himself with a base hit that brought in Seftas. Owen Miele walked to score Massari before Ryan and Chase Sickenberger singled again, bringing home Albaugh and pinch runner Cole Zezzo. Carns singled, scoring Miele, while Sickenberger crossed on an error to complete the scoring.
———
Yough Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Cosharek 2 0 0 R Sickenbrgr 3 3 2 Sampson 3 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 4 2 2 Martin 3 0 1 Carns 2 1 1 Manon 2 0 0 Stott 0 0 0 Pritts 2 0 0 Golden 1 1 0 Royer 1 1 1 Barnhart 0 1 0 Wilkins 2 0 1 Seftas 2 1 0 Johnson 2 0 0 Massari 2 1 1 Ulander 1 0 0 Albaugh 2 1 1 Person 2 0 1 Zezzo 0 1 0 Miele 2 1 0
Totals 18 1 3 Totals 20 13 8Yough 010 000 0 — 1 3 4Unity Twp. 300 0(10)0 0 — 13 8 0 Doubles: Wilkins (Y) Strikeouts by: Person-4 (UT); Royer-2 (Y) Base on balls by: Person-4 (UT); Royer-6 (Y) Winning pitcher: Andy Person Losing pitcher: Sean Royer
