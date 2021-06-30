The Unity Township baseball team continued its recent run with a back-to-back sweep of Mount Pleasant.
The Bulldogs defeated Mount Pleasant for the second time in as many days, this time it was a 9-0 shutout during an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Unity Township improved its record to 8-9 overall, as the Bulldogs equaled their longest win streak of the season with their third consecutive victory.
Unity Township snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-run home victory on Monday against Yough, which was the No. 3 team in the league at the time — it fell to fourth since then. And Unity Township followed it up by pounding out nine runs apiece during back-to-back victories against Mount Pleasant, which dropped to 2-14 overall.
The Bulldogs previously lost four straight and nine of 10 overall before their current three-game win streak against Yough, followed by back-to-back victories versus Mount Pleasant. Unity Township has outscored the opposition 31-7 during its recent three-game run.
Unity previously lost games against Bushy Run, Murrysville, Young Township — three of the league’s top five teams — and West Hempfield by a combined 33-7. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 10-0 victory against Kiski Valley on June 20, prior to their four-game losing streak, but they lost five straight previous from June 12-19 against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township by a combined 51-21 margin.
The Bulldogs appear to be peaking at the right time. Unity Township is currently sixth in the league standings, and won three consecutive games for the second time this year. If the season ended today, the Bulldogs would face local rival Latrobe during the best-of-three quarterfinals, which are set to begin Tuesday.
But there’s still time before the playoffs start, as Unity Township is slated to play three games in the next four days. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host West Hempfield, 6 p.m. Thursday and Bushy Run on Friday before the annual Fourth of July rivalry game against Latrobe, 1 p.m. Sunday at Legion-Keener Field. Unity fell to all three remaining opponents — West Hempfield, Bushy Run and Latrobe — during the first meeting between the two teams by a combined 31-4 margin.
Unity took an early 3-0 lead against Mount Pleasant on Wednesday before pounding out three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the nine-run margin.
Alex Woodring led the charge with the complete-game victory. He struck out two and walked one, while tossing a three-hit shutout.
Tony Massari led the Unity Township offense with two hits, including a double and a run, while Chase Sickenberger added a single and two runs. Landan Carns and George Golden both singled and scored for Unity Township, which produced nine runs on six hits.
Aaron Alakson, Jeremiah Kitz and Mason Basinger had the lone hits for Mount Pleasant. Kitz, who doubled offensively, suffered the mound loss with a strikeout and seven walks.
Chase Sickenberger, Golden and Mason Seftas all walked in the first inning to load the bases. Massari delivered a two-out single, scoring Chase Sickenberger and Golden, while Seftas came around on Jake Albaugh’s single to make it 3-0.
Later, in the fifth inning, Chase Sickenberger singled and stole second, and Carns walked, with both runners advancing an extra base on a wild pitch. Chase Sickenberger and Carns scored on sac-flies by Golden and Seftas, respectively. Massari doubled and scored on an error, pushing Unity’s lead to 6-0.
Unity capped off its nine-run shutout in the sixth inning. Owen Miele and Ryan Sickenerger walked, with the former scoring on an error and the latter coming around on his brother Chase Sickenberger’s sac-fly to make it 8-0. Carns singled and pinch runner James Brown crossed on an error.
———
Unity Twp. Mt. Pleasant ab r h ab r h
R Sickenbrgr 4 1 0 Golksky 2 0 0 Nagy 1 0 0 Surma 2 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 2 2 1 Alakson 3 0 1 Shaw 1 0 0 Kitz 3 0 1 Carns 3 1 1 Brown 3 0 0 Brown 0 1 0 Basingr 2 0 1 Woodrng 0 0 0 McKula 2 0 0 Golden 3 1 1 Kalemba 1 0 0 Seftas 2 1 0 Poole 3 0 0 Massari 3 1 2 Painter 2 0 0 Albaugh 4 0 1 Campbell 1 0 0 Stott 3 0 0 Person 0 0 0 Miele 2 1 0 Aiello 1 0 0
Totals 29 9 6 Totals 24 0 3Unity Twp. 300 033 0 — 9 6 0Mt. Pleasant 000 000 0 — 0 3 4 Doubles: Massari (UT); Kitz (MP) Strikeouts by: Woodring-2 (UT); Kitz-1, Brown-0 (MP) Base on balls by: Woodring-1 (UT); Kitz-7, Brown-0 (MP) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz
