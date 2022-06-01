The visiting Unity Bulldogs struggled on Tuesday in a losing effort to Bushy Run by a score of 9-3 in American Legion District 31 play.
Unity struggled to get the bats going, and committed several errors in the field. The speed of Bushy Run on the base paths was also a key factor.
Landon Carns did have a hot bat going for the Bulldogs, doubling in the first to score Chase Sickenberger. Carns also had a single in the game.
Bushy Run took over the lead in the fourth and did not relinquish it for the remainder of the contest. An error by Unity helped to allow two runs to cross.
Bushy Run scored four runs in the fifth with a hot streak at the plate. Bigler, Temple, and Rain all moved runners across for RBIs in the inning.
Marasti earned the victory on the mound for Bushy Run. Steady through a full six innings, he allowed five hits and three runs. Marasti also struck out five. Sherwin came in from the bullpen to throw the final inning in relief.
Sickenberger was on the mound for Unity, going four and two-thirds. While he gave up six, only two were earned. Matt Macy came in for the final one and one-third in relief.
Bushy Run hit well today accumulating 8 hits in route to victory. Bushy Run also had the speed to spare with the team stealing 10 bases. The combination proved an uphill battle for Unity today.
