The sun was hot as were the bats for Unity as it opened its American Legion District 31 season against visiting Derry on Monday.
Derry took the lead early, going up 1-0 after the first inning when Andrew Baker doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, bringing in one RBI.
It would be until the bottom-of-the-third inning when the Bulldogs would get on the scoreboard. Unity got on the board when Chase Sickenberger took the ball deep into right field, the ball clipped the top of the right fielder’s glove and bounced out allowing the Bulldogs’ first run to score.
With the score knotted at 1-1, Unity would take the go-ahead on an RBI driven in via Tony Massari double. At 2-1, the Bulldogs would take a lead it would not lose.
“They got one on us in the first inning,” Unity head coach Glen Stott said. “After that, the bats finally came alive and (we) did well.”
Unity would add two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to go up 6-1.
Derry would attempt a rally in the top-of-the-seventh inning when it got two runs to draw within 6-3, but the offense was a little too late for the Eagles as the Bulldogs clinched their opening game.
Alex Woodring pitched Unity Bulldogs to victory. Woodring lasted six innings, allowing six hits and one run, while striking out five and walking one. Jake Shaw threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Shaw recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Bulldogs.
“Woody pitched a fantastic game for us,” Stott said. “He was at 80 pitches when we pulled him out. He did a good job.”
Andrew Baker took the loss for Derry. Baker lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out eight and walking one.
The Bulldogs totaled seven hits in the game. Massari and Shaw had multiple hits for Unity. They each collected two hits to lead Unity.
Baker went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Derry in hits.
“First official league game and we did well,” Stott said. “It was the first game of the year, so hopefully, we can keep going. We have a good group of older kids; we have three kids in college and the rest of them are high school seniors. We will take a win any time we can get one, especially when you have P-T and Latrobe coming up next.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Penn-Trafford High School today to face Bushy Run at 6 p.m. Derry is scheduled to make its way to Bertolino Field to face Yough.
