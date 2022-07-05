The Jethawks hosted Unity Sunday at Legion-Keener Park for the last game of the American Legion baseball regular season and suffered their first and only loss.
The Bulldogs’ starting pitcher, Alex Woodring, earned the win and gave up no runs on two hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and four strikeouts in three and two-thirds innings. The Jethawks’ Haden Sierocky took the loss.
Jake Albaugh was on the mound to start for the Jethawks and retired three Bulldogs in a row in the top of the first.
Sierocky led off for Latrobe and got the action started with a single. He was then bunted to second by center fielder Erick Batista.
A deep ball to center hit by third baseman Vinny Amatucci advanced Sierocky to third, where he was left stranded at the inning’s end.
Unity’s third baseman, Anthony Massari, started off the second with a single and a Matt Macey sacrifice bunt moved him to second. A passed ball got Massari to third, but Unity was unable to knock him in. Woodring retired three Jethawks on infield grounders to end the second.
In the top of the third, Unity’s shortstop Owen Miele took a base on balls with one out, but he was caught off base for the third out after a Zach Stott line drive was caught at short. In the bottom with one out, Sierocky and Batista got on base for Latrobe with a walk and single, respectively, but a strikeout and infield grounder ended the inning.
Sierocky was brought in from left field to pitch for Latrobe in the fourth. Bulldog Massari hit a triple to deep left field with 1 out, which was followed by a Macey RBI single for the first run of the game. Left fielder Landon Carns hit an infield ground out that pushed Macey to second, where he remained at the end of the half-inning. Latrobe went down three in a row with strikeouts in the fourth, two by Woodring and one by Unity’s reliever, Jake Shaw. Woodring left the game early because of work responsibilities.
Shaw started off the fifth with a single but was out on a fielder’s choice hit by catcher Reilly Smith in the next at-bat. Miele then flied out to center and Smith was ruled to have reached second base before returning to first, which made the third out.
Latrobe’s only hit in the bottom of the inning was another Sierocky single.
Unity managed another run in the sixth after an infield error put second baseman Chase Sickenberger on base with one out. A Massari double and Macey RBI sacrifice fly brought Sickenberger in. Carns ascended the hill for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning with the score 2-0. After one strikeout, the Jethawks’ catcher Logan Short and first baseman Logan Bradish were walked, which was followed by an infield error that scored courtesy pinch runner Cooper Basciano and put right fielder Payton Henry on base. After another walk loaded the bases, the Bulldogs turned to Macey, who took the mound and retired two batters.
In the seventh, Latrobe put Adam Moreland in to pitch, who held Unity to a lone single hit by Smith. The Jethawks’ attempt to rally in the bottom of the seventh was started by Sierocky’s third single of the game. Batista then hit his second single, which put runners at first and second. An Amatucci bunt attempt ended up directly in Macey’s glove, who spun around to throw Sierocky out at second. Now with two outs, Batista stole second to put himself in scoring position. Unfortunately for Latrobe, the rally attempt ended up short after an infield ground out ended the game.
Massari led the Bulldogs with three hits (triple, double, single); Macey, Shaw, and Smith each had a single. Sierocky led Latrobe with three singles, followed by Batista with two.
Pitching for Unity, Shaw had two strikeouts and gave up one hit in one and one-third innings.
Carns gave up one unearned run on three walks and an error and had one strikeout in one-third inning.
Macey gave up two hits and no runs in one and two-thirds innings.
Latrobe’s Albaugh fanned four and gave up no runs on one hit and two walks. Sierocky gave up two runs on four hits and one error. Moreland gave up no runs on one hit.
Latrobe ended the regular season at 14-4-1 and are seeded first in the
District 31 playoffs. Unity’s record was 7-7-2, which earned a fourth seed.
The playoffs are slated to start today with the schedule as follows: Mount Pleasant at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.; Murrysville at Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m.; Hempfield East at Young Township, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Unity, 5:30 p.m.
July 6
Latrobe at Mount Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.; Bushy Run at Murrysville 5:30 p.m.; Young Township at Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m.; Unity at Yough, 5:30 p.m.
July 7
Mount Pleasant at Latrobe, 5:30 p.m.; Murrysville at Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m.; Hempfield East at Young Township, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Unity, 5:30 p.m.
---
Young Twp. 1, Unity 0
The Bulldogs’ Chase Sickenberger and Young Township’s Dustin Coleman faced off in a pitchers’ duel on Friday at Whitney Field, with Sickenberger taking the loss. Sickenberger fanned eight batters, walked four, and struck one with a pitch but only gave up two hits.
Three Young Township batters got on base owing to infield errors. Coleman struck out 10 and gave up five hits and three walks.
Young Township’s Anthony Lasser scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning. Lasser took a base on balls, then was hit in by a Nick Reeping RBI double. Unity responded with a Sickenberger double in the sixth, but he was left stranded.
Unity’s Reilly Smith led the team with two singles and a stolen base. Right fielder Zach Stott and center fielder Matt Macey also singled for Unity. Macey’s single started the attempted comeback in the bottom of the seventh, and Smith’s second single of the game kept it going with two outs, but Unity failed to capitalize.
