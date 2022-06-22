The Unity Bulldogs traveled to the White Township Recreation Complex in Indiana County Tuesday evening and earned a 4-2 win over Homer City in American Legion District 31 play.
The Bulldogs got things started with a run in the second inning scored by left fielder Cole Zezzo.
Zezzo took a base on balls and advanced to second on an infield ground ball error. After second baseman Nick Wetzel singled him to third, right fielder Joe Colletti followed with a single for the RBI.
Unity added another run in the top of the fourth after a Josh Vacha double and two-out RBI single from right fielder Zach Stott.
Alex Woodring was on the mound for the Bulldogs and gave up his third hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth to Nick Love, who stole second and then advanced to third after Unity third baseman Jake Shaw fielded a grounder for an out at first. Love then scored on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Unity responded in the top of the fifth with a base on balls from center fielder Landan Carns, who then stole second. Shortstop Anthony Massari singled to advance Carns to third. Another infield error led to a run by Carns. Josh Vacha later singled to score Massari, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-1.
Homer City scored another run in the top of the sixth on three hits but left two men on base to end the inning. Woodring went the distance for Unity and sealed the win with strikeouts for the last two outs of the game. He had a total of nine strikeouts and gave up one walk and seven hits.
Vacha, Stott and Massari led the Bulldogs with two hits each. Shaw, Wetzel and Colletti each had one. Unity will travel to Yough on Thursday evening and host Bushy Run at Whitney Field on Friday at 6 p.m.
