Unlike its game Monday with Mount Pleasant, Unity made sure this American Legion District 31 game would not end in another tie.
With a three-run bottom of the first inning, the Bulldogs took an early lead they would not lose as they handed Mount Pleasant a 5-1 defeat Wednesday at Whitney Field.
“We needed that one,” Unity head coach Glen Stott said. “The kids were hitting; we got off to a good start, then Matt took over.”
Matt being Matt Macy who was Unity’s starting pitcher. Macy went the distance, pitching all seven innings and striking out 14 along the way.
“I warmed a couple of kids up as I was worried about him, but he was still pitching well (in the seventh inning),” Stott said. “Matt struck out 14 kids. He was awesome.”
Macy got the early support of the Unity bats in the bottom of the first inning. Tony Massari delivered a double, driving in Landan Carns as the first run of the game and putting the Bulldogs up 1-0. After an Owen Miele single, Jake Shaw would single to drive in Massari and Miele making the score 3-0.
It would be the bottom of the third before Unity added to its lead. Chooch Aiello hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to score from third base, putting the Bulldogs up 4-0.
Unity added one more run in the inning when Riley Smith hit a ball that dropped into shallow right field, scoring the RBI and lifting the Bulldogs to 5-0.
Mount Pleasant’s sole run came in the top of the fourth when Lane Golgosky would steal home on a throwing error.
The win moves Unity to 2-2-1, while the loss drops Mount Pleasant to 1-6-1.
The Bulldogs will host Homer City today for another game that was originally scheduled for Sunday.
“It moved from Sunday to Thursday, because Homer City didn’t have enough kids for the weekend,” Stott said. “They were only going to have eight and I didn’t want to do the forfeit thing. We want the kids to play. Our pitching is coming around too. I got Woody (Alex Woodring) I can go back to for (this) game. We have three or four solid pitchers, so we will be ok.”
Latrobe 5, Yough 3
Latrobe traveled to Sutersville Ball Field Wednesday to face Yough looking to keep its unbeaten streak alive.
The Jethawks with a 5-3 win are now 8-0 overall and 6-0 in district play.
In the second inning, Latrobe got on the scoreboard when it scored the first run of the game via Louie Amatucci hitting into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, allowing the run to cross the plate.
Up 1-0, the next run for Latrobe would come in the third inning when after singling and stealing second base Erick Batista would score on a Logan Bradish single with two outs, putting the Jethawks up 2-0.
In the fifth inning, Latrobe would add two more runs and another one in the sixth inning to pad its lead at 5-0.
Yough scored all of its three runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a two-run homer by Vincent Martin, but it was not enough to catch the Jethawks.
Haden Sierocky pitched four innings and got the win for Latrobe. He struck out six and walked four. Adam Moreland pitched three innings in relief; he struck out three and walked none.
With the win, Latrobe sits atop the District 31 standings. The Jethawks will next travel to Derry Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
