The Bulldogs hosted the Murrysville Eagles Thursday at Whitney Field on Thursday evening and lost, 7-3, bringing their record to 6-6-2. Matt Macey was on the mound for Unity and took the loss, despite giving up only one earned run on seven hits, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch in five innings. He had five strikeouts.
Murrysville scored two runs in the top of the first on a double, single, and infield error. The Bulldogs answered with two of their own, with a walk by shortstop Owen Miele, single from left fielder Zach Stott, walk by second baseman Chase Sickenberger, and a two-RBI single from Macey.
A dropped third strike in the second put the Eagles’ center fielder Brody Reese on base with one out, which was followed by a hit-by-pitch, fly out to right field, and infield error that scored Reese. A single by first baseman Anthony Alesi brought in the battered batter and man put on base by error to make the score 5-2.
Unity had two men on base in the second, both walks by designated hitter Nick Wetzel and Miele, but they were left stranded.
Macey put three Eagles on base in the third inning with a single and two walks, but got himself out of the inning with three strikeouts and no runs. In the fourth, Murrysville managed another run on two singles and infield error
The Bulldogs’ catcher Riley Smith singled in the bottom of the fourth, then advanced to third on a balk and dropped third strike before second baseman Chase Sickenberger knocked him in with an RBI single, which brought the score to 6-3.
In the fifth inning, Macey retired three in a row and Unity put two men on base thanks to an infield error and a single by right fielder Cole Zezzo. However, both men were left on base in scoring position after a Wetzel foul ball was caught in left field to end the inning.
The Bulldogs’ Jake Shaw entered the game in relief in the sixth with men on first and second and no outs. A line drive to Miele followed by a quick pitch to Sickenberger at second made two outs, and an infield fly out ended the half-inning. Unity then went down three in row.
The Eagles’ left fielder Sam Constantin took a base on balls to start the seventh and advanced to third on two passed balls pitched to right fielder Ian Lichok. Lichok’s infield grounder was the first out of the inning but resulted in a run.
With the score 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Unity’s third baseman and No. 4 man in the order, Anthony Massari, hit a single with one out, but a strikeout and infield grounder ended the game.
Shaw pitched two innings, giving up one walk, no hits, and one unearned run. Murrysville’s Ryan DelCanton got the win.
The Bulldogs host Young Township at Whitney Field on Friday evening at 6 p.m.
