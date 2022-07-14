The Bulldogs traveled to Penn-Trafford high school Wednesday evening to face Bushy Run in the consolation game of the District 31 playoffs and suffered a season-ending loss, 7-2.
After Unity’s first three batters were retired in the top of the first, their ace Alex Woodring took the mound.
His first inning was a tough one, where he gave up four runs on five hits and two hits-by-pitch. Bushy Run added two more in the third on a hit, two walks, passed ball, and infield error.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the fourth after walks from outfielders Zach Stott and Matt Macey and a single by catcher Chase Sickenberger.
Right fielder Cole Zezzo came to the plate with the bases loaded and drew an RBI walk to score Stott.
An infield error soon followed that led to a Sickenberger run, bringing the score to 6-2. In the bottom of the inning, another Bushy Run run scored before Sickenberger caught a runner attempting to steal third base to end the inning.
Woodring retired three batters in a row in the fifth and sixth innings, but Unity could not score any more runs despite putting two men on base in the fifth and seventh.
Woodring went the distance, striking out three and giving up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits, three walks, and two hits-by-pitch with three errors. He also singled, along with Sickenberger and shortstop Owen Miele.
The Bulldogs would like to thank their fans and the American Legion Post 982 for their support throughout the season. Bushy Run advances to play in the Region 7 tournament this weekend.
