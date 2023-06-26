Unity's Anthony Massari swings the bat

Unity’s Anthony Massari led the Bulldogs at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one run scored and four RBIs against Hempfield East in a game played Thursday, June 22. Massari is shown swinging a bat during Friday’s game against Latrobe.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Unity Bulldogs were unable to hold onto a one-run lead Thursday, June 22, falling by a 9-8 score to Hempfield East in an American Legion Baseball game played at Whitney Field.

The game was back and forth throughout its duration as Unity led 2-1 after the first inning of play. After Hempfield East tied the score with one run in the top of the second, Unity answered with two runs in the home half of the frame for a 4-2 advantage. Both teams scored three runs each in the third inning as the Bulldogs held a 7-5 lead. Hempfield East closed the gap as the team plated one run in the top of the fourth inning, then scored three in the sixth for a 9-7 advantage. Unity was only able to score one run in the home half of the sixth inning as Hempfield East earned a 9-8 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

