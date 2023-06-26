The Unity Bulldogs were unable to hold onto a one-run lead Thursday, June 22, falling by a 9-8 score to Hempfield East in an American Legion Baseball game played at Whitney Field.
The game was back and forth throughout its duration as Unity led 2-1 after the first inning of play. After Hempfield East tied the score with one run in the top of the second, Unity answered with two runs in the home half of the frame for a 4-2 advantage. Both teams scored three runs each in the third inning as the Bulldogs held a 7-5 lead. Hempfield East closed the gap as the team plated one run in the top of the fourth inning, then scored three in the sixth for a 9-7 advantage. Unity was only able to score one run in the home half of the sixth inning as Hempfield East earned a 9-8 victory.
Anthony Massari led the Bulldogs at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one run scored and four RBIs. Zachery Stott was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI for Unity, while Jack Thomas was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Jacob Cramer was 1 for 1 with one run scored, and walked three times in the game. Jackson McMullen was 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI. Damian Newsome scored twice for Unity. Riley Smith and Joshua Vacha were each credited with one RBI.
Liam Randolph was 2 for 2 with one run scored and two RBIs for Hempfield East, while Peyton Chismar was 1 for 2, scoring a pair of runs. Caden Kim was 1 for 3 with one RBI, while teammates Dominic Rosensteel and Grayson Willis scored two runs apiece for Hempfield East. Aiden Lukhart scored one run and was credited with two RBIs, while teammate Richie Christeleit scored one run.
Pitching for Unity, Vincent Gaskey gave up five runs on three hits in three innings of work. He struck out six batters. Cramer recorded one out in the game, and McMullen pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on one hit. He struck out two batters.
Willis got the win for Hempfield East, going three innings while allowing just one run to score on two hits. He struck out six batters in the relief appearance. Chismar got the start, allowing seven runs on four hits in three innings of work. He struck out two Bulldogs.
Hempfield East benefited from 11 walks by the Unity pitchers, while the Bulldogs’ hitters walked nine times. The visiting team’s runners also worked the base paths well, as Hempfield East stole seven bases in the game. The Bulldogs turned one double play in the contest. Hempfield East had three errors in the game, while Unity committed two.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.