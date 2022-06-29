The Bulldogs traveled to the University of Pittsburgh – Greensburg to play Hempfield East Tuesday in an American Legion game and took a 3-1 loss, dropping their record to 6-5-2.
Pitcher Alex Woodring went the distance for Unity but got the loss despite giving up only two earned runs on seven hits and two walks. Woodring fanned five.
Shortstop Owen Miele got all the action in the first inning, ending it by combining with second baseman Chase Sickenberger and first baseman Alex “Chooch” Aiello for a 6-4-3 double play.
The Bulldogs struck first in the third after a missed infield fly ball error and bad throw put right fielder Zach Stott on third base. Although Miele followed with a single, he was caught stealing at second for the first out. Sickenberger then came to the plate and knocked Stott in with an RBI double. That was it for the Bulldogs in terms of offense for the night, other than a walk in the fifth and an outfield error in the sixth that put men on base.
Hempfield East scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a two-run RBI single by center fielder Liam Randolph that scored pitcher Grayson Willis (single) and first baseman Zachary David (walk). Both runners had previously advanced on a passed ball.
With two outs in the fifth, third baseman Shane Evans of Hempfield East hit a single, advanced to second on a single by shortstop Jacob Smith, and scored on another single, hit by Willis.
Willis also went the distance for the win. He chalked up six strikeouts and gave up one run on two hits, two walks, and three errors.
Unity hosts Murrysville at Whitney Field on Thursday at 6 p.m.
