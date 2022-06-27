Unity hosted Bushy Run Friday at Whitney Field and lost a close one, bringing its record to 7-4-2.
With Zach Stott on the mound for Unity, Bushy Run started the scoring in the second with two runs on three singles.
The Bulldogs’ only response in the third was a single from second baseman Nick Wetzel. Bushy Run added six hits and three more runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 5-0.
Catcher Landan Carns got things started for Unity in the fourth with a single. Shortstop Anthony Massari followed with another, and right fielder Cole Zezzo knocked them both home with a double to right field.
The Bulldogs’ relief pitcher Reilly Smith gave up a walk and 2 singles in the fifth for another run. Designated hitter Mike Naggy then singled for Unity and was later driven home on a Zach Stott double. Bushy Run manufactured another run in the sixth inning thanks to a base on balls, sacrifice bunt, and an infield error.
Down 7-3 in the sixth, the Bulldogs’ Massari and third baseman Jake Shaw got the rally started, with a single each. First baseman Alex “Chooch” Aiello was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cole Zezzo took an RBI walk that scored Massari and prompted a Bushy Run pitching change.
After two infield flyouts, Smith singled to score Shaw and a Stott RBI walk scored Aiello.
With the score 7-6 to start the seventh, Bushy Run added another run on three singles off Unity’s closer Alex Woodring. The Bulldogs went down three in a row to end the game.
Unity travels to Derry on Monday.
Unity 11, Yough 10
In a wild game featuring a lot of timely hitting, Unity managed an impressive team win against Yough on Thursday.
There were contributions from top to bottom, with several clutch moments presenting themselves.
An eight-run seventh inning was the key for the Bulldogs, staying alive on key occasions throughout the inning.
The Bulldogs grabbed a quick lead in the first after Massari singled and stole second, and then was brought home on an error to second base on a ball hit by Shaw.
In the bottom second through the sixth, Yough seemed to be dominating the game. They manufactured the run they needed to tie the ballgame in the second. After Ulander was hit by Carns, he advanced to third through a steal and wild pitch. Zander Aird scored him on a fielder’s choice to short. Yough added two runs in the third, fourth, and fifth, to open a 7-2 lead. Walks and a couple passed balls resulted in Novacek and Ulander scoring in the third. Shoman singled in the fourth but was caught at third. An error, a walk, and a hit batsman populated the box score in rest of the inning, as the Bulldogs struggled and seemed to be fading. Aird and Werner scored in the fourth, with Sampson belting a double and scoring in the fifth to contribute.
After a silent sixth on both sides, the inning that Unity has so patiently waited for materialized.
With contributions from everywhere, the Bulldogs piled up eight runs to take a 10-7 lead, leaving Yough wondering what had happened. The onslaught started slowly, with Jake Shaw singling to score Stott. With two outs, and bases loaded, Nick Wetzel connected for Unity, bringing in both Shaw and Massari, in a truly clutch piece of batting. Zezzo then kept the Bulldogs breathing with a strange infield single hit down the first baseline, again loading the bases.
Riley Smith then singled in Wetzel and Aiello to take an 8-7 lead. Stott, the leadoff for Unity, then smacked a hard shot single up the middle, scoring both Zezzo and Smith before getting caught trying to stretch for a double. 10-7 after six and a half.
Three singles in a row later, things were looking interesting again, as the Bulldogs ended up relinquishing the lead they had endured to obtain.
While they didn’t give up another hit in the inning, a combination of contact from Yough, and an error at short left the game tied.
After Carns walked, and Massari was hit, Jake Shaw laid down a bunt that was mishandled and loaded the bases. In a stunning turn of events, a pop-up to short right field was the first out, with the second coming on the same play, as the Bulldogs attempted tag up Carns.
While Carns has incredible speed, the ball was too shallow. Then, enter Mike Naggy. With little batting time to this point in the season, Naggy stepped up and delivered what would be the game-winner on, yes, a sort of crazy infield play on a ground ball between the pitcher and second base. That one last run made it a final of 11-10, as Unity brought in their ace, Alex Woodring to close it out.
