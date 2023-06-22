Behind solid pitching from Joshua Vacha and discipline at the plate, the Unity Bulldogs Post 982 team toppled Blairsville by an 8-1 score Tuesday, June 20, in American Legion Baseball action.
The Bulldogs plated two runs in the first inning thanks to multiple errors by Blairsville in a game played at John P. Taylor Memorial Park in Black Lick.
Unity added three additional runs in the top of the third inning, highlighted by an RBI-single from Anthony Massari, a fielder’s choice from Vacha and a Damian Newsome single for a 5-0 lead.
The Bulldogs added another run in the top of the fourth inning, then two more in the fifth for an 8-0 advantage.
Nicholas Vadala scored in the home half of the sixth inning to plate Blairsville’s lone run of the game, trimming the deficit to 8-1.
Vacha was 1 for 4 with one double, one run scored and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Massari was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Zachery Stott was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one stolen base. Newsome was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. Jack Thomas scored three runs and one RBI, and stole two bases for the Bulldogs. Teammates Michael Naggy and Riley Smith each crossed the plate once. Smith was also credited with one RBI and two stolen bases. Kameron Libengood and Jeremy Lazarchik were each credited with one RBI.
Vadala was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one stolen base for Blairsville. Holden Fridley singled in the game, and teammate Cole Kennedy-Citeroni was credited with one RBI. Samuel Yanits walked twice in the game and stole two bases.
Kennedy-Citeroni started the game for Blairsville as he pitched 1.1 innings. He allowed two runs on one hit while walking two. Hunter Riggle pitched 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on two hits. He struck out two batters and walked four. Avery Foreman went three innings, giving up two runs on one hit. He struck out a pair and walked two.
Starting pitcher Vacha threw four innings of hitless baseball as he fanned seven batters and issued one base on balls. Thomas pitched three innings for Unity in relief as he gave up one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Blairsville committed four errors in the field. Both teams turned one double play in the game.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
