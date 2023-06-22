Behind solid pitching from Joshua Vacha and discipline at the plate, the Unity Bulldogs Post 982 team toppled Blairsville by an 8-1 score Tuesday, June 20, in American Legion Baseball action.

The Bulldogs plated two runs in the first inning thanks to multiple errors by Blairsville in a game played at John P. Taylor Memorial Park in Black Lick.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

