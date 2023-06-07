The Unity Bulldogs American Legion Post 982 baseball team has played a handful of games to open the 2023 American Legion Baseball season.
The Bulldogs started the regular season Friday, June 2, at Whitney Field in Unity Township against the visiting Blairsville Senior Legion team.
Blairsville took the game by a 7-2 score.
Unity took an early lead in the second inning with two runs. The inning was highlighted by Luke Bulebosh, who hit a single to score Jackson McMullen from third base. McMullen led off the inning with a triple.
Blairsville tied the game in the top of the third inning, and later scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead at 4-2. Samuel Yanits drew a bases-loaded walk for Blairsville, scoring one run. A sacrifice fly plated Blairsville’s fourth run.
They scored three additional runs in the top of the seventh inning as Hunter Riggle and Gage Pierce had run-scoring hits for Blairsville.
Riggle earned the win for the visiting team as he struck out three batters and allowed one hit in one inning of work. Avery Foreman and Nicholas Vadala split relief duties on the mound in the later innings to hold off the Bulldogs. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni started the game for Blairsville, allowing four hits and two runs over 2.2 innings. He struck out three Bulldogs.
Joshua Vacha was the starting pitcher for Unity. He put in two innings of work on the mound, striking out three batters while holding Blairsville hitless. Jeremy Lazarchik took the loss for the Bulldogs as he allowed two runs on two hits over three innings of work. He struck out four Blairsville batters.
The Bulldogs had seven hits in the game as Bulebosh and McMullen enjoyed multi-hit performances for Unity. Pierce led the Blairsville team as he was 2 for 4 at the plate.
Hempfield East 7, Unity 5
The Unity Bulldogs fell to 0-2 on the season after a 7-5 loss Sunday, June 4, to host Hempfield East in a game played at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus in Hempfield Township.
The home team took an early lead thanks to timely hitting. A single by Jacob Smith and a groundout by Peyton Chismar scored one run apiece as Hempfield East took a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.
A single by Chase Regester and an RBI-groundout by Jacob Rosborough highlighted a three-run second inning as Hempfield East increased its lead to 5-0.
Hempfield East was led by Smith, Regester and Michael McCready, who all enjoyed multi-hit performances at the plate.
Unity tallied five hits in the game, led by Tyler Hahn and Zachery Stott, who had two hits apiece.
Damian Newsome took the loss for the Unity Bulldogs as he put in six innings of work, allowing seven runs on nine hits. He struck out three batters.
Smith was credited with the win for Hempfield East as he went 2.1 innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He struck out three Bulldogs. Chismar and Conner Burkey split relief duties as they held off Unity to preserve the victory.
Unity dropped a 17-4 game Monday, June 5, to the Mount Pleasant American Legion Post 447 baseball team. On Tuesday, June 6, the Unity team lost a 10-5 home game to Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 to fall to 0-4 on the season. The team will travel Wednesday, June 7, to Young Township to play a 6 p.m. game against the Renegades.
