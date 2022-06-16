Although shortstop Owen Miele started the game with a double to center field on the first pitch of the game, the Bulldogs could not keep it going and fell to 4-3-1 on Wednesday evening at Young Township (8-3).
Matt Macey took the mound for Unity and started off strong with two strikeouts in the first inning. However, Young Township’s shortstop Bradley Felix singled in the second to start their attack. He advanced to second on a throwing error during a broken-up stolen base rundown then proceeded to steal third. A dropped third strike put runners at the corners and the Renegades scored on a bunt despite an out attempt at the plate. A walk loaded the bases, then second baseman Nick Reeping singled and third baseman Dustin Coleman doubled to make it 4-0.
Unity’s relief pitcher Jake Shaw entered the game in the third and fanned three in a row with a fastball that was hotter than the day’s 92-degree temperature giving the Bulldogs some hope, but their bats remained quiet.
Young Township scored again in the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded thanks to two singles and a hit-by-pitch. A second dropped third strike cost the Bulldogs another run before a ground out ended the inning.
Designated hitter Cole Zezzo led off the top of the fifth inning for Unity with a single, but he was thrown out on a 6-4-3 double play to end the half-inning. Although the Renegades had no more hits for the remainder of the game, neither did the Bulldogs.
Unity’s Landan Carns pitched the sixth inning, giving up a base on balls to his first batter, Reeping, who was caught stealing for the first out. Coleman made it to first on a misplayed infield fly ball and stole second, but two groundouts ended the inning. Unity’s middle of the order was up to bat in the seventh but came up short with a fly-out and two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs travel to Murrysville on Thursday and host Hempfield East at Whitney Field on Friday at 6 p.m.
