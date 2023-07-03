The Unity Post 982 Bulldogs dropped a doubleheader Thursday, June 29, to Murrysville Post 711 Eagles in games played at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The Eagles had the benefit of a seven-run inning in the first game en route to a 12-1 win.
Murrysville opened the game with one run for an early lead, then plated seven runs in the top of the second frame for an 8-0 advantage.
After the Eagles scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs responded with the team’s lone run of the game in the home half of the frame, cutting the margin to 10-1. Murrysville scored a pair in the top of the seventh and final frame as the Eagles took the opening game by a 12-1 score.
Blake Bertucci led all hitters in Game 1 as he was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Ryan DalCanton was 2 for 3 with one double and two RBIs for the Eagles, and Marco Rudek was 1 for 2 with one home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Joshua Siegel was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Maxwell Bernadowski was 1 for 4 with one run scored. Cole Brinker scored three runs for the Eagles, while teammate Austin Kerns scored one run. Ian Lichok was 1 for 2 with one double, one run scored and one RBI for Murrysville, while Brody Reese was 1 for 3 in the game. Roman Sarnic finished the game 1 for 1 with one run scored.
The Eagles were aggressive on the base paths, stealing 13 bases in the game (Brinker 4, Kerns 3, Bernadowski 2, Bertucci, DalCanton, Sarnic, Siegel).
Zachery Stott was 2 for 2 with one run scored for Unity. Anthony Massari was 1 for 3 with one double and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Joshua Vacha reached first base in the game as he was hit by a pitch.
Jack Thomas started the game for Unity, lasting 1.1 innings. He gave up eight runs (all earned) on five hits before being pulled. He struck out two batters and walked six before handing off the ball to Michael Naggy, who put in 5.2 innings of work to finish the game. Naggy allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five batters and walking four.
GAME 2
MURRYSVILLE 12, UNITY 3
Unity burst out of the gates in the second game of the doubleheader, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the team was unable to score any additional runs during the rest of the game.
The Eagles responded with one run in the home half of the opening frame, then scored three runs in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule, winning the game 12-3 in five innings of play.
Brinker was 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Bertucci was 2 for 4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Bernadowski was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, followed by DalCanton, who finished the game 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Siegel scored twice for Murrysville, while Kerns, Reese and Rudek each scored one run apiece.
Stott was 1 for 3 with one run scored for Unity, while Massari and Thomas each scored one run for the Bulldogs. Vincent Gaskey was 1 for 3 with one RBI, while Naggy was 1 for 2 in the game. Damian Newsome finished the game 1 for 2 for Unity.
Sarnic started the game for Murrysville as he gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits. He struck out one batter – which turned out to be the only out he recorded – as Brinker took the hill in relief in the first inning of play. Brinker pitched the final 4.2 innings as he shut down the Bulldogs, allowing just two hits while striking out four batters.
Stott started the game for the Bulldogs, going four innings while giving up 11 runs (four earned) on six hits. He walked four batters in the game before handing off the ball to Jacob Cramer in relief. Cramer threw one inning, allowing one earned run while striking out two batters and walking three.
