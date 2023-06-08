Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 used a key six-run fifth inning en route to a 10-5 win Tuesday, June 6, over host Unity Post 982 in American Legion Baseball action at Whitney Field in Unity Township.
The visitors jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening inning after Zane Hagans hit a double, bringing in two runs for an early 2-0 advantage. Hagans finished 1 for 4 in the game, scoring two runs along with two RBIs. Cole Johnson later drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring one run, and Cameron Nicklow followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice which scored Somerset’s fourth run.
Post 181 plated an additional six runs on two hits in the top of the fifth inning. Johnson singled, scoring two runs for Somerset. Kahne Foltz singled later in the inning, which brought in three more runs. A groundout from Nolan Riggs scored a runner from third base as Somerset scored its 10th run of the game.
Zachery Stott was 3 for 4 for the Unity Bulldogs, scoring one run to go along with one RBI. Jacob Cramer was 2 for 4 in the game, also scoring one run and one RBI. Jack Thomas was 1 for 3 at the plate for the Bulldogs, scoring one run and one RBI. Jackson McMullen was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Luke Bulebosh was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Anthony Massari and Riley Smith were each credited with an RBI. Damian Newsome also singled in the loss as the Bulldogs managed nine hits.
Somerset recorded just four hits in the game, but the Post 181 batters routinely worked the count, tallying 11 walks.
In addition to Zane Hagans’ two runs, teammates Foltz, Cole Hagans, Johnson, Miller, Christian Musser, Nicklow, Riggs and Ryan Sechler scored one run apiece in the 10-5 win.
Michael Naggy took the loss for Unity as the lefty went 4.1 innings, allowing eight runs on three hits while striking out two and walking nine.
Somerset turned two double plays in the game and did not commit any errors in the field. The home team Bulldogs turned one double play in the loss.
Musser was the winning pitcher for Somerset as he allowed two runs on six hits in six innings of work. He struck out two and issued one base on balls.
The Unity Bulldogs traveled Wednesday, June 7, to battle the Young Township Renegades at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon. The Renegades won the game by a close 2-1 score as the Unity team dropped to 0-5 for the season.
The two teams are scheduled for a rematch Friday, June 9, at Whitney Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
