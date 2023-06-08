Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 used a key six-run fifth inning en route to a 10-5 win Tuesday, June 6, over host Unity Post 982 in American Legion Baseball action at Whitney Field in Unity Township.

The visitors jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening inning after Zane Hagans hit a double, bringing in two runs for an early 2-0 advantage. Hagans finished 1 for 4 in the game, scoring two runs along with two RBIs. Cole Johnson later drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring one run, and Cameron Nicklow followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice which scored Somerset’s fourth run.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

