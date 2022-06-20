While the temperatures Friday at Whitney Field were cooler than they had been earlier in the week, the game itself was a barnburner that saw the lead change multiple times as Unity and Hempfield East battled to a 10-10 tie in an American Legion District 31 game.
“We’ve had some close ones lately,” Unity head coach Glen Stott said. “We’ve had four games in five days. I was hoping to get a couple of wins. So, we did that. We got a couple of wins and a tie.”
Hempfield East’s offense exploded for five runs in the second inning to get the scoring started.
It would take Unity until the bottom of the third to get on the scoreboard. After their first three batters were walked, the Bulldogs’ Owen Miele cranked a triple with the bases loaded to score three RBIs and draw Unity to 5-3.
Miele was eventually brought home when Jake Shaw singled. The run drew Unity within one of Hempfield East at 5-4.
It would be the bottom of the fourth when Unity put together another rally.
Chase Sickenberger singled to drive in the first run of the inning and drew Unity even at 5-all.
Two balks would score the next two runs for Unity to put it in the lead at 7-5.
The Bulldogs added another run in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning to extend its score to 8-5.
In the top of the sixth, Hempfield East would gain back the runs it gave up and add to that by going up 11-8.
Hempfield East added another run in the top of the seventh to make it a 12-8 game before Unity put together a rally with two outs in the bottom of the inning.
Miele got on base via a single. Next, Sickenberger walked. Ladan Carns singled next scoring Miele making it 12-9.
Tony Massari would single next to score Sickenberger getting the Bulldogs to within two at 12-10.
With two on base, Matt Macy singled driving in two RBIs to tie the game at 12-12.
“We needed one big hit there and Matt came through with it,” Stott said
Nick Weitzel would strike out to end the inning and the game, nearly three hours after it started.
“It was a nice game, we finally hit the ball,” Stott said. “After being down five runs, coming back and taking the lead. Then going back down by four or five runs, then coming back again, I’m quite pleased with (the game. They didn’t give up. I will take the never give up attitude anytime. That is a decent team over there. I’ve coached, between West Point and Teener League, over the years, I’ve coached nine of their kids. I know them and they are all good players. Same as these kids. It was a good game. We got to come back next week and do it again.”
Unity will travel to White Township Field on June 21 to face Homer City. The Bulldogs will travel to Yough on June 23 before returning to Whitney Field on June 24 to host Bushy Run.
