United defeated the visiting Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team, 47-15, during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with five points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kaelyn Adams followed with four points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Rams scored 15 points, including 12 from four three-point field goals.
The teams were close in the first quarter, as United (18-3) led by just six points, 9-3, through eight minutes.
But the Lady Lions pulled away in the second quarter. United outscored Ligonier Valley, 21-6, and took a 30-9 halftime lead. The Lady Lions outscored LV by only a combined 11 points in the second half. The margin was six points (9-3) in the third quarter and five in the fourth (8-3) to finish with the win.
Lexie Silk led United with a game-high 12 points while Maddison Duplin followed with 11 points.
Ligonier Valley will host Homer-Center on Thursday for the Lady Rams’ Senior Night.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (15)
Adams 1-1-4; Boyd 1-2-5; Griffin 1-0-3; Myers 1-0-3; Woods 0-0-0; Lawson 0-0-0; Crissman 0-0-0. Totals, 4-3(6)—15
UNITED (47)
Susick 2-1-7; Duplin 3-4-11; Murlin 0-2-2; Travis 3-1-7; Silk 5-0-12; Bevard 2-2-6; Overdorff 1-0-2. Totals, 16-10(12)—47
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 3 6 3 3 — 15 United 9 21 9 8 — 47
Three-point field goals: Adams, Boyd, Myers, Griffin; Susick-2, Silk-2, Duplin
