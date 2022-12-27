Despite missing six regulars from their lineup on Thursday, the Greater Latrobe IceCats scored six unanswered goals to claim a 7-2 victory against Hempfield Area at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

With the victory, the IceCats improve to 7-4-1, and with 15 points, moved into third place in the PIHL Class AA. The Spartans, conversely, fall to 5-4-1, and are tied for sixth with 11 points.

