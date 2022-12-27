Despite missing six regulars from their lineup on Thursday, the Greater Latrobe IceCats scored six unanswered goals to claim a 7-2 victory against Hempfield Area at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
With the victory, the IceCats improve to 7-4-1, and with 15 points, moved into third place in the PIHL Class AA. The Spartans, conversely, fall to 5-4-1, and are tied for sixth with 11 points.
Already without standout forward Josh Coffee for most of the season, the IceCats have been hit hard by injuries and absences recently. Forwards Nate Huczko and Dylan Morris were also scratched, while the absences of defensemen Reid West, Bryant Dumnich, and Ethan Allias left Greater Latrobe with just four players on the blueline.
“A gutsy performance is definitely a good way to put it,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner following his team’s triumph. “Everyone pitched in, everyone played a lot, and it’s great to see an outcome like this.”
While Greater Latrobe was undermanned on its bench, the IceCats were also significantly shorthanded on the ice at times on Thursday, as they twice faced 5-on-3 penalty kills. The host IceCats denied the Spartans in both of those scenarios, though, and limited the top-ranked Hempfield Area powerplay to just a 1-for-6 effort.
“Situational play like that we’ve really been spending a lot of time on, I think it really paid off tonight,” Werner said of his team being down 5-on-3 twice. “The penalties really hurt us, but guys are blocking shots, guys are getting in passing lanes, diving wherever they can to prevent any scoring opportunities.”
Greater Latrobe opened the scoring more than a dozen minutes into the contest, courtesy of an unlikely source. Defenseman Jack Beddick received a pass in the slot from Peyton Myers, and ripped a shot past Hempfield Area goalie Blaise Becker for his first of the season, and the first goal of his varsity career.
The Spartans responded with two quick tallies, however, as Alex Smillie deposited a rebound on the powerplay, and Caden Horton netted a goal to put Hempfield Area ahead.
That lead lasted just 23 seconds, though, as Myers followed a shot by Noah Guidos, and flipped in the rebound on the backhand to deadlock the score at two after the opening frame.
Greater Latrobe took command in the second period, as JD Robinson carried the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 chance and whistled a wrister past Becker to put the IceCats back in front. Fletcher Harvey extended the GL lead less than a minute later, and Robinson capped the stellar period for the IceCats with a powerplay goal on a cross-ice feed from Myers to make it 5-2, prompting a goaltending change for Hempfield Area.
The Cats sealed the outcome in the third, as Harvey netted his second goal of the night on a breakaway, a dozen seconds after Greater Latrobe successfully killed a penalty to Jacob Hannah.
“Scoring that goal after the penalty kill was huge,” Werner detailed. “That was kind of like the nail in the coffin.”
In the latter stages of the third, junior forward Nik Guidos pounced on a Spartans’ turnover in front of their net, as he scored his first goal of the campaign to cap off the scoring.
While both Guidos brothers each elevated their play to compensate for some of the absences for the IceCats, the defensive quartet of Beddick, Jason Markowsky, Louie Amatucci, and Kaleb Trice also drew the praise of their coach.
“They really held it down back there for us and allowed the forwards to go to work”
Offensively, Robinson, Harvey, and Myers each posted three-point efforts to lead the way, while Hannah tallied a pair of helpers. Junior netminder JM Krajc recorded 28 saves in net to earn the victory, and was paramount in his team’s success on the PK.
“JM is a gamer. He came to me before and was like “I’m ready to go. I want to beat these guys so bad,”’ Werner said. “He stepped up and made some really timely saves for us.”
Hempfield Area was paced by Nick Bruno, the leading scorer in Class AA, who dished out two assists. Becker took the loss, allowing five goals on 15 shots, and Chase Sankey permitted two goals while making six saves.
Both teams will return to PIHL action after New Year’s, as Greater Latrobe will travel to play Mars Area on Jan. 2, while the Spartans will host Penn-Trafford on Jan. 5. The IceCats will also participate in the PA Scholastic Showcase in Harmarville next week.
