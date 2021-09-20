The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team continues to roll through the early part of the season.
The Lady Wildcats followed one of the biggest wins in program history with another victory, 3-1, against Taylor Allderdice during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 road contest.
Greater Latrobe is now 2-0 in the section and 5-0 overall.
The Lady Wildcats’ first section win of the season was a significant one, as they scored a 2-1 victory against perennial powerhouse Norwin last week at Rossi Field. It was Greater Latrobe’s first win against Norwin in more than 18 years. The Lady Wildcats lost at least 36 previous consecutive games against Norwin dating beyond 2003. In those most recent 36 consecutive defeats, only four of them were one-goal games and Greater Latrobe lost seven others by two goals or fewer.
The Lady Wildcats followed it up with another big win against Taylor Allderdice, and they have outscored the opposition 18-3 in five victories. Greater Latrobe opened the season by extracting revenge against Upper St. Clair, the team that bounced the Lady Wildcats from the playoffs last season, before a five-goal victory against West Mifflin Area. Greater Latrobe also downed Kiski Area last week, in addition to the win against Norwin.
Now they can add Taylor Allderdice to the list.
Regan Reilly, Robin Reilly and Maddy Petruzzi had the goals for Greater Latrobe. Petruzzi scored the game-winner against Norwin last week, while Robin Reilly also found the back of the net in that game. Regan Reilly and Robin Reilly both provided assists against Taylor Allderdice, as did Makenna Malone.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel Area. The Lady Foxes, who won the section championship in 2020, are 1-1 in the section and 3-2 overall this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.