As the saying goes, “third times the charm” is what Dog Hollow Speedway and the ULMS Super Late Models brass are hoping for on Friday, July 22. The ULMS Series will try for the third time in 2022 to get a race in at the 3/8-mile facility.
Sharing the spotlight on Friday is the Inaugural Bill Sigofoes Memorial for Pure Stocks and the season’s first visit for the 358 Steel Block Late Models.
The winner’s share is $3,500, with $500 to start the 30-lap race. ULMS has visited DHS seven times in its existence, and Max Blair and Kyle Hardy each have a pair of victories. Michael Lake, Alex Ferree, and Sammy Stile have one each.
Jared Miley is the current point leader of the ULMS and will lead the charge of invaders into the Strongstown oval to battle against Dog Hollow racers Joe Petyak, Michael Lake, Jon Lee, John Wayne Weaver, Denny Fenton, Dave Blazavich, and Clinton Hersh.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
Jon Lee was making his first visit in a RUSH Late Model and came away the winner. Shawn Hadden scored his first win in the 4 Cylinders. Repeat winners were Michael Lake (Super Late Models), Tim Steis & Tim Laughard (RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks), and Dylan Young (Mod 4’s).
Michael Duritsky and Jon Lee led the RUSH Late Models to the green for their 20-lap event. Lee took the lead at the start with Duritsky in tow. The high-flying pair pulled away from the pack while Tim Snare and Colin Casale battled for third. Duritsky kept Lee in sight through two cautions but could not mount a pass for the lead. Lee won with Duritsky second, followed by first-time visitors Donnie Dotson and Ryan Hare.
The Super Late Models were warming up for the upcoming ULMS Late Model Series visit as Joe Petyak took off at the drop of the green, being chased by Michael Lake and Andy Boozel. The trio opened up a slight lead from the rest of the pack. With five laps to go, Petyak went to the low side to pass some lapped cars, which was the break Lake needed. Lake used the outside groove to get around Petyak and sped to his second win of the season. Petyak held on for second over Andy Boozel, Del Rougeux, and John Wayne Weaver.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Tylar Huffman (Modified 4 Cylinders) and Brad Vargovich (Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders) of Latrobe added their names to the 2022-win list Saturday night. Ryan Frazee of Addison won his second in the Crate Late Models, while Corey Faris won his second in the Pure Stocks.
Faris started on the outside front row in the Pure Stocks and wasted no time taking the lead in front of Stephen Hazlett. The lead duo set the pace while seventh-starting Anthony Monteparte quickly worked his way forward, taking third from Ron Ramsey on lap four. Monteparte chased down Hazlett and passed him on a lap ten restart. Faris still led the way but now had to deal with four-time winner Anthony Monteparte. The Latrobe native was all over the back bumper of Faris but wasn’t able to find a way around in the final three laps. Faris drove to his second win this season. Monteparte held on to second over Stephen Hazlett, Ron Ramsey, and John Cain.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
The Super Cup Stock Car Series visited Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday night for two 50-lap feature events. Jason Kitzmiller of Maysville, WV, swept the night, winning both 50-lap races.
Kitzmiller set the Super Cup Stock Series track record at Jennerstown during single-car qualifying before the races. Brent Nelson, who has nine wins at Jennerstown, led the first 36 laps for the first feature before Kitzmiller tracked him down for the lead. Ben Ebeling led the first 19 laps of the second feature before Kitzmiller could make the pass around him and sail off for another victory.
The Super Cup Stock Car Series returns to Jennerstown Speedway on Sept. 10.
Barry Awtey picked up another win (his fourth in the last five races) in the Super Late Models.
Angie Kimberly picked up her second win in the Street Stocks, and Johnathan Haburcsak was the winner in the 4-Cylinders. Steve Singo won his fourth Chargers feature while Adam Kostelnik did the same in the Pro Stocks.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Sarver oval will host a five-division event on Friday with the BOSS Outlaw Non-Wing Sprints and a $3,500 to-win feature for the Rush Late Models. Also on the card will be the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, the RUSH Sprint Cars, and the Allegheny Sprint Tour 305 RaceSaver Sprints.
