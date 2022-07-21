As the saying goes, “third times the charm” is what Dog Hollow Speedway and the ULMS Super Late Models brass are hoping for on Friday, July 22. The ULMS Series will try for the third time in 2022 to get a race in at the 3/8-mile facility.

Sharing the spotlight on Friday is the Inaugural Bill Sigofoes Memorial for Pure Stocks and the season’s first visit for the 358 Steel Block Late Models.

