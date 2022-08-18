As the racing season winds down, the size of the events heats up.
The ULMS will bring a great field of Super Late Models minus their roofs to Lernerville Speedway in Saver on Friday. The $4,000 to-win event is in conjunction with Lernerville’s other divisions.
On Saturday, Keystone Raceway Park in New Alexandria will host their biggest event of the season as the Night of Fire returns.
The night will feature a Jet Dragster, two Jet Funny Cars, AA Gassers, Bob Motz and his Jet Kenworth truck, NHRA Top Fuel Dragster racer, Joe Morrison, and Fireworks to end the evening.
Gates open at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. There will be drag racing all day.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
The ground-pounding Big Block Modifieds will lead the way this Saturday, Aug. 20, at Latrobe Speedway. The Pure Stocks will join them in the spotlight.
The exciting Big Block Mods will make their second appearance of the fast-closing season. On their first visit back on July 9, Leechburg’s Brian Swartzlander claimed the $2,000 win, his third win in two years at the Latrobe speed plant. Rex King Jr. has two wins, while Dave Murdick and Garrett Krummert each have one.
In the Pure Stocks, it’s a cool $1,500 to the winner. Anthony Monteparte once again leads the way with six feature wins. Stephen Hazlett and Corey Faris have two and are the only drivers to crack into the winner’s circle.
Other divisions in action Saturday will be the Crate Late Models, Pro Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinders, and Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Masontown’s Michael Duritsky became the third different winner in the Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial for the Crate Late Models collecting $2,000. Dayton Hazlett won his career first feature in the Modified 4 Cylinders. Taking repeat wins were Anthony Monteparte (Pure Stocks), Marty Spade (Pro Stocks), and Joe Jacobs (Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders).
The pressure was on Anthony Monteparte as he started on the pole for the 12-lap Pure Stock feature. Monteparte was up for the challenge as he sped into the leadership role with Justin Ruff on his tail. Yellows slowed his progress on laps four and nine, but he drove away on each restart. Seventh starting Stephen Hazlett took over the third spot on lap eight and closed on Ruff for a second. Ruff and Hazlett battled for the runner-up spot as Monteparte pulled away. Hazlett got into Ruff on the final lap, spinning him in turn four. Hazlett was penalized for the incident. John Cain was moved up to second ahead of Dakota Hixon, EJ Rozak, and Corey Faris.
If you’re going to win your career first feature, one paying $1,200 to win is a good one to do it, and that is just what Latrobe’s Dayton Hazlett did in the 15-lap Modified 4 Cylinders. Asphalt convert Evan Nibert led the first two laps before Hazlett blew past him on lap three. Hazlett brought two-time winner Paul Koffler III with him. Koffler led the chase, which saw Hazlett pull away lap after lap. Hazlett drove off to a convincing win over Koffler. Nibert was third over Colton McNaney and Dale Grubbs.
The Crate Late Models were next in the 20-lap Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial. Michael Duritsky used his outside front row starting spot to quickly grabbed the lead on the start. Polesitter Clate Copeman took up the chase. Copeman could only hang with Duritsky for a few laps before he opened up his lead. However, six cautions gave Copeman numerous attempts to take the top spot away. Each time Copeman would dive low in turn one and pull alongside Duritsky only to see his power back to the lead down the backstretch. On a lap 18 restart, Copeman got a good start and drove to the lead in Turn One only to see the yellow fly again. Duritsky would not give him a second chance and led the final two laps to score his fifth win and second in a row. Completing the top five were Clate Copeman, Jeff Ferguson, Troy Shields, and Michael Ott.
DOG HOLLOW
Alex Ferree (Super Late Models), Jeremy Wonderling (RUSH Late Models), and Justin Kann 358 Limited Lates) all visited Victory Lane for the first time in 2022 at Dog Hollow Speedway Friday night. Tim Laughard (RUSH Stock Cars) and Ashton Daughenbaugh (4 Cylinders) were the drivers picking up repeat wins.
In the 25-lap Super Late Models, three different leaders existed before Saxonburg’s Alex Ferree came out on top of the 17-car field. Ferree won $2,000 for his winning effort. Polesitter Denny Fenton took off at the start and led the first 10 laps. Jon Lee powered by to lead lap 11. Lee, Ferree, and Fenton put on a three-car show for the fans. They went after each other lap after lap until Ferree went low and made the pass for the lead on lap 17. Ferree couldn’t shake Lee but was able to hold off for his first win of the year at DHS. Jon Lee was second over Michael Lake, Andrew Wylie, and Denny Fenton finished fifth.
One of the best races of the night belonged to the RUSH Late Models. The 25-lap event paid $1,500 to win. The race was a battle of the Wondering’s, Brady and Jeremy, of Wellsville, NY. Brady Wonderling grabbed the lead at the start. In pursuit were Jeremy Wonderling, Michael Duritsky, and Ryan Frazee. Jon Lee joined them to make it a five-car race. Brady lost the lead to Jeremy on lap 12. Michael Duritsky replaced Brady Wonderling in the runner-up spot and set out to battle Jeremy Wonderling. Jeremy Wonderling won a five-car battle for his first-ever win at Dog Hollow. Michael Duritsky, Jon Lee, Brady Wonderling, and Ryan Frazee.
In cooperation with local speedways hosting big Super Dirt Late Model events this Friday, Dog Hollow Speedway will sit idle and return on Aug. 26.
Promoters Kyle Smith and Mark McClellan have big plans for the Aug. 26 event that will see the Super Late Models going for extra money. Look for additional information on Divisions and payout for the Super Late Models.
DHS will announce plans for the $100,000 Hustle @ the Hollow on Sept. 16-17, following the Aug. 26 event.
