Josh Ulery had just enough support to guide Derry Legion to a 3-2 victory against Latrobe during a Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League game played Monday at Sloan Field in Blairsville.
Derry (1-1, 1-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the first, and both teams tallied in the third, as Derry carried a 3-1 lead through three innings. It stayed that way thanks to Ulery, as Latrobe (0-1, 2-2) pushed across a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League, a new independent summer baseball league, consisting of nine Westmoreland County teams, was later formed, allowing area athletes an opportunity to play baseball throughout the summer once certain health restrictions were lifted and the county moved into the green phase of reopening the state.
Derry played its first league game on Sunday against Young Township, but suffered a 7-5 defeat. Derry rebounded on Monday with a big one-run victory against rival Latrobe.
Latrobe has played three exhibition games already this season, but Monday’s game against Derry was the team’s season-opener in the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League. Previously, Latrobe split a doubleheader against Hollidaysburg and shut out Yough in exhibition play.
Latrobe is back in action in league play against Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. Thursday at Legion-Keener Field. Derry will meet Hempfield East at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sloan Field in Blairsville in a league game.
Ulery pitched a complete game for the Derry victory. He struck out six, walked two and gave up just two runs on five hits. Ulery also led the offense with two of Derry’s hits, including a double and two of the team’s three runs scored.
Hank Skirboil also helped the attack with two hits, including a double and Derry’s other run. Ryan Bushey also singled and drove in three runs, as Derry produced three runs on five hits.
Clay Petrosky guided Latrobe at the plate with three hits, including a double and two RBI. Drew Clair also singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced two runs on five hits. Jake Bradish suffered the mound defeat with one strikeout and three walks in three-plus innings.
Skirboil led off the game with a single, while Ulery later added a one-out base knock. Both advanced on a passed ball and Braden Mickinak walked to load the bases. Bushey then delivered a two-out single to give Derry the early 2-0 lead.
Latrobe answered in the third, as Clair produced a two-out single and advanced on an error. Petrosky then came through with a RBI single, trimming the deficit to one run, 2-1.
Derry got that run back in the bottom of the inning, as Ulery led off with a double. A walk put runners on the corners and Bushey lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, making it a 3-1 game.
Latrobe struck in the seventh, as Boring led off with a single and Mason Krinock was inserted as a pinch runner. A wild pitch moved Krinock to second and Petrosky drove him home with a two-out single, which capped the scoring.
———
Latrobe Derry ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 4 0 3 Skirboil 4 1 2 Gustafson 4 0 0 Siko 4 0 0 Rafferty 3 0 0 Ulery 4 2 2 Amatucci 2 0 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Anderson 2 0 0 Ray 0 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Mickinak 0 0 0 Bradish 3 0 0 Bushey 2 0 1 Boring 3 0 1 McDowell 3 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Ingmire 2 0 0 Short 2 0 0 Watson 0 0 0 Knupp 1 0 0 Staats 2 0 0 Clair 3 1 1
Totals 27 2 5 Totals 24 3 5Latrobe 001 000 1 — 2 5 2Derry 201 000 x — 3 5 2 Doubles: Petrosky (L); Skirboil, Ulery (D) Strikeouts by: Bradish-1, Gustafson-3 (L); Ulery-6 (D) Base on balls by: Bradish-3, Gustafson-2 (L); Ulery-2 (D) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Jake Bradish
