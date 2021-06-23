A historic season for the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley baseball teams were appropriately acknowledged.
Derry Area senior Josh Ulery led the charge, while the team’s long-time coach John Flickinger was also recognized as the conference coach of the year, as eight Trojans and six from Ligonier Valley were recently honored on the Class 3A, Section 3 All-Section baseball team.
Ulery was a First Team pick at pitcher and infield, and he was also named the section MVP. Four other Derry Area seniors were also honored on the First Team including pitcher Paul Koontz, infielder Ryan Bushey and outfielders Matt McDowell and Sam Jones. Ligonier Valley junior Nick Beitel was a First Team pick at infield and an Honorable Mention pitcher, while sophomore teammate Haden Sierocky was a First Team pick in the outfield.
Derry Area junior Ryan Hood was a Second Team infielder, while senior Elijah Penich was a Second Team designated hitter. Ligonier Valley senior Jacob Bleehash was a Second Team pitcher, while junior teammate Grant Dowden was also selected to the Second Team as an outfielder.
Derry Area junior catcher Brayden Mickinac was selected as an Honorable Mention, in addition to George Golden and Connor Tunstall, a pair of Ligonier Valley junior infielders. Three Mount Pleasant Area standouts were also recognized on the All-Section team. Junior infielder Aaron Alakson was named to the First Team, while senior catcher Asher O’Connor was a Second Team pick. Infielder Pete Billey was also an Honorable Mention pick.
Ulery, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown commit, batted .576 in section play with 12 RBI, six doubles, a triple and 13 stolen bases. He also finished 3-1 on the mound with a 2.43 earned-run average and 24 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched in section play. All three of his wins were complete-game efforts, including a section-clinching 2-1 victory at Deer Lakes where the right-hander hurled a four-hitter.
Flickinger led Derry Area to its fifth section championship in program history – and first since 1992 – with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes. Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, closed the season with a 12-5 mark, as the Trojans reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Derry Area dominated New Brighton in the opening round of the playoffs for the Trojans’ first post-season win in 17 years, since 2004. But the Derry Area offense sputtered during a two-run loss against McGuffey in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
Derry Area outscored the opposition 121-34 in its final 15 games, with 12 wins in that span. Derry Area hit double digits offensively in seven of those 12 wins. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of the team’s final 12 games. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer eight times in those 12 games.
Bushey carried a .391 average with 22 runs, seven RBI, four doubles, a triple, and a team-best 16 steals, while McDowell hit .350 with 13 runs, nine RBI, a double, a triple and seven stolen bases. Jones finished second on the team with a .440 average, 12 runs, 10 RBI, five doubles and a home run. Koontz went 4-0 on the mound and a 1.47 earned-run average. He allowed seven runs, six earned, on 24 hits with 34 strikeouts and nine walks in 28.2 innings.
Hood hit .366 with two runs, 17 RBI and a double, while Penich carried a .312 average with five runs, nine RBI, a double and a home run. Mickinac scored four runs and five RBI with one double, but he controlled a pitching staff that went 12-4 overall and finished with a combined 2.71 earned run average, allowing 44 runs – 38 earned – on 89 hits with 104 strikeouts and 39 walks in just 98.1 innings.
Ligonier Valley finished 4-6 in section play and 7-12 overall during the Rams first year back in the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley suffered an eight-run setback against No. 2-seeded Avonworth during the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Beitel led the Rams with a .473 average, in addition to 27 hits, four doubles, a triple, 23 runs, 16 stolen bases and 10 RBI. Beitel also pitched 20 innings and made four starts with two wins. Sierocky hit .412 with 22 hits, 18 runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and a team-best 19 stolen bases.
Bleehash started a season-high nine games, won a team-best three games and pitched 30 innings, while Dowden drove in 18 runs. Golden finished with a team-high 20 RBI and 13 runs, while Tunstall hit .319 with 16 hits, 13 runs, four doubles and 10 RBI.
———
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 3 Baseball
All-Section Team
First Team
Infield – Josh Ulery, Derry Area, senior; Ryan Bushey, Derry Area, senior; Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley, junior; Aaron Alakson, Mount Pleasant Area, junior; Ben Aftanas, Valley, junior; Shane Demharter, Valley, senior.
Outfield – Matt McDowell, Derry Area, senior; Sam Jones, Derry Area, senior; Haden Sierocky, sophomore, Ligonier Valley; Justin Brannigan, Deer Lakes, junior.
Pitcher – Josh Ulery, Derry Area, senior; Paul Koontz, Derry Area, senior; John Luke Bailey, Valley, senior; Justin Brannigan, Deer Lakes, junior.
Catcher – Cayden Quinn, Valley, senior.
Designated Hitter – John Luke Bailey, Valley, senior.
Section MVP – Josh Ulery, Derry Area, senior
Coach of the Year – John Flickinger, Derry Area
Second Team
Infield – Ryan Hood, Derry Area, junior; Josh Wachter, Deer Lakes, senior; Ryan Rogers, Deer Lakes, junior; Evan Henry, Valley, junior.
Outfield – Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley, junior; Ryan Cochran, Deer Lakes, freshman.
Pitcher – Jacob Bleehash, Ligonier Valley, senior; Jacob Danka, Deer Lakes, junior.
Catcher – Asher O’Connor, Mount Pleasant Area, senior.
Designated Hitter – Elijah Penich, Derry Area, senior.
Honorable Mention
Infield – George Golden, Ligonier Valley, junior; Connor Tunstall, Ligonier Valley, junior; Pete Billey, Mount Pleasant Area.
Outfield – Javon Keys, Valley, senior; Tyler Danko, Valley, freshman.
Pitcher – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley, junior.
Catcher – Brayden Mickinac, Derry Area, junior.
