No. 5 seed Derry Ukes earned a 6-2 win over No. 4 seed Nakles Thursday, July 13, in the wild card round of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball playoffs.
The teams were deadlocked at two runs apiece after the first inning of play before the Ukes plated solo runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings for a 6-2 advantage.
The Sharks were unable to muster up any offense after the team’s two-run opening inning as the Ukes won the game by a 6-2 score.
Derry was led at the plate by Parker Zinkham, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Camron Forbes was 1 for 2 with one run scored, while teammate Tristan Lettie was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Tyler Martin scored two runs for the Ukes.
Tyler Hahn and Ramone Williams were each 1 for 3 with one run scored for the Sharks. Vinny Calabrace and Anthony Scarton were each 1 for 3 in the game, while teammate Aaron Gaskey was 1 for 2 with one single for Nakles.
Parker Petrosky was the winning pitcher for the Ukes as he struck out five batters and issued one base on balls. Mikey Monios also made a mound appearance as he struck out four batters for Derry.
Scarton took the loss for Nakles as he struck out seven batters and walked three. Gaskey also took the hill for the Sharks as he struck out six batters.
In the second wild card game of the evening – No. 6 Latrobe VFW at No. 3 St. Anthony's Society – the two teams were tied at 2-2 through four innings of play when inclement weather forced a delay. Game officials eventually suspended the game, and it will be resumed Friday, July 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
