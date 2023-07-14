The Ukes’ Sonny Simon leads off second base

No. 5 seed Derry Ukes earned a 6-2 win over No. 4 seed Nakles Thursday, July 13, in the wild card round of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball playoffs. The Ukes’ Sonny Simon looks to steal third in Teener League matchup earlier this season.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

No. 5 seed Derry Ukes earned a 6-2 win over No. 4 seed Nakles Thursday, July 13, in the wild card round of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball playoffs.

The teams were deadlocked at two runs apiece after the first inning of play before the Ukes plated solo runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings for a 6-2 advantage.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.