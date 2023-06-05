Faced with a one-run deficit after a late Cooperstown (5-5) rally, the Derry Ukes (7-7) regrouped in time to score two runs in the final inning for a 7-6 win Friday, June 2, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Ukes started off on the right foot with three runs in the first inning and one in the second for an early 4-0 advantage. Cooperstown slowly hit its way back into the game with runs in the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the deficit in half. The Ukes responded with one run in the home half of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Cooperstown countered with a key three-run sixth inning to tie the score at five runs apiece, then pulled ahead in the following inning with one run for a 6-5 lead. That set the stage for Derry in the home half of the seventh and final inning, and the Ukes responded by plating two runs for the 7-6 win.
Parker Zinkham led the Ukes at the plate as he went 2 for 4 in the game, scoring three runs. Teammate Parker Petrosky followed with two runs. Camron Forbes was 1 for 4, scoring one run for Derry. Cody Williams added one run for the winning team. Tristan Lettie, Matt Fernell and Mason Zinkham hit one single apiece for the Ukes.
Extra-base hits were the name of the game for Cooperstown. Jeffery David was 2 for 2 at the plate, hitting a home run and a double while scoring two runs. Frank Orzehowski was 2 for 4 with one double. He scored two runs. Owen Teslevich was 2 for 3 with one double. Brennan Borbonus was 1 for 2, scoring one run for Cooperstown. Liam McMahen scored one run. Parker Smith hit a single for Cooperstown.
Petrosky was the winning pitcher for the Ukes as he struck out two batters and walked one. Mikey Monios started the game; he struck out seven and issued two free passes.
Cooper Gelsdorf took the loss for Cooperstown as he struck out one and walked two. Teslevich also saw time on the hill as he struck out two batters and issued three free passes. Borbonus fanned six and walked five.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.