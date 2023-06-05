Faced with a one-run deficit after a late Cooperstown (5-5) rally, the Derry Ukes (7-7) regrouped in time to score two runs in the final inning for a 7-6 win Friday, June 2, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

The Ukes started off on the right foot with three runs in the first inning and one in the second for an early 4-0 advantage. Cooperstown slowly hit its way back into the game with runs in the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the deficit in half. The Ukes responded with one run in the home half of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Cooperstown countered with a key three-run sixth inning to tie the score at five runs apiece, then pulled ahead in the following inning with one run for a 6-5 lead. That set the stage for Derry in the home half of the seventh and final inning, and the Ukes responded by plating two runs for the 7-6 win.

