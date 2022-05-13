The Ukes used a run in the top-of-the-seventh inning to edge past the VFW in Teener League action Thursday.
The VFW held a lead through five innings, but the bats came alive for the Ukes in the sixth that sparked a rally that would lift the team to victory.
John Washnick and Anthony Monios each had a double for the Ukes. Washnick also hit a homer in the win.
Gaige Bartholomew and Parker Berk led the VFW with a double each.
Parker Zinkham got the win for the Ukes striking out nine and walking six.
