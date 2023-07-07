The Derry Ukes (9-12) scored five runs early, then matched St. Anthony’s Society (17-4) throughout the rest of the game en route to a 14-9 win Wednesday, July 5, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Derry plated five runs in the top of the first inning of play as the Saints managed just one run in the home half of the frame for an early 5-1 deficit. The Ukes plated one run in the second and two more in the third for an 8-1 advantage. St. Anthony’s responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning and another run in the fourth to trim the deficit to five runs at 8-3.
From there, the teams matched each other the rest of the way. Three runs from the Ukes in the top of the fifth inning were mirrored by three runs from the Saints in the home half of the frame. With Derry in the driver’s seat at 11-6 going into the seventh and final inning, the Ukes plated three runs in the top half of the inning for a 14-6 advantage, only to see the Saints match that output with three runs of their own in the home half of the frame as the Ukes took the game by a 14-9 score.
Sonny Simon led the Ukes at the plate as he was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, along with Tyler Martin, who was 2 for 4 with one double and one run scored. Mikey Monios and Mason Zinkham also got in on the multi-hit parade as they were both 2 for 4 with two singles apiece for Derry. Camron Forbes scored four runs for the Ukes.
Matt Fernell was 1 for 2 with two runs scored for Derry, while Jaxson Repko and Parker Zinkham were each 1 for 3 with one run scored.
Tristan Lettie and Parker Petrosky scored one run apiece for the Ukes.
Cason Long led the Saints at the plate as he was 2 for 2 with one double and three runs scored, while teammate Joey Crimboli was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Ethan Haydo was 1 for 4 with one run scored for St. Anthony’s, while Evan Springob was 1 for 3 with one single. Liam Smith and Donovan Trimble added one run each for the Saints.
Martin earned the win for the Ukes as he struck out four batters. Parker Zinkham also saw time on the hill for Derry as he struck out four batters and walked five.
Crimboli took the loss for St. Anthony’s as he struck out one batter and walked four. Trimble made a mound appearance as he walked three batters in the game. Springob took the hill as well, striking out one batter and walking a pair, while teammate Haydo also pitched in the game. Aiden Upole also took the hill for the Saints as he issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.