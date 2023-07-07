The Derry Ukes (9-12) scored five runs early, then matched St. Anthony’s Society (17-4) throughout the rest of the game en route to a 14-9 win Wednesday, July 5, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Derry plated five runs in the top of the first inning of play as the Saints managed just one run in the home half of the frame for an early 5-1 deficit. The Ukes plated one run in the second and two more in the third for an 8-1 advantage. St. Anthony’s responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning and another run in the fourth to trim the deficit to five runs at 8-3.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

