The Derry Ukes held on Tuesday, May 30, for a 10-9 win over the Cooperstown Vets in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
The Ukes held a 3-1 lead after the first inning, and added one run in the second and three in the third for a 7-1 advantage. Cooperstown responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning, and four runs in the home half of the fifth to trim the deficit to 7-6. The Ukes quickly regrouped, however, plating two runs in the top of the sixth and one run in the seventh inning for a 10-6 lead. The insurance run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Cooperstown managed to score three runs in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the Ukes earned the one-run win at 10-9.
Camron Forbes had a banner day at the plate for Derry as he went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Parker Petrosky was 1 for 2 with a triple and scored twice. Tyler Martin was 1 for 2 with a double, scoring twice. Mikey Monios was 1 for 2 and scored one run. Tristan Lettie, Jaxson Repko and Cody Williams each scored one run for the Ukes. Matt Fernell, Sonny Simon and Parker Zinkham hit one single apiece in the game.
Owen Teslevich led Cooperstown’s offense as he was 1 for 1 with a double and scored three runs. Teammate Brennan Borbonus was 3 for 4, scoring twice. Frank Orzehowski also scored twice for Cooperstown as he was 1 for 3 in the game. Colton Sanders was 2 for 3 at the plate and scored one run. Liam McMahen scored one run for Cooperstown.
Martin picked up the win for the Ukes as he struck out nine batters and walked five. He was relieved by Monios, who fanned six and issued three free passes.
Teslevich took the loss for Cooperstown. He struck out three and walked three. Borbonus also saw time on the hill, fanning three batters and issuing two free passes. Sanders made a relief appearance, as did McMahen, who fanned two batters.
