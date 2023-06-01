The Derry Ukes held on Tuesday, May 30, for a 10-9 win over the Cooperstown Vets in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

The Ukes held a 3-1 lead after the first inning, and added one run in the second and three in the third for a 7-1 advantage. Cooperstown responded with one run in the bottom of the third inning, and four runs in the home half of the fifth to trim the deficit to 7-6. The Ukes quickly regrouped, however, plating two runs in the top of the sixth and one run in the seventh inning for a 10-6 lead. The insurance run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Cooperstown managed to score three runs in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the Ukes earned the one-run win at 10-9.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

