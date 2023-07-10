The Derry Ukes (11-12) built an early 7-0 advantage, then held on for a three-run win over Latrobe FOE (2-21) in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup played Saturday, July 8, at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
Derry scored five runs in the bottom of the opening inning and two more in the second for an early 7-0 lead. Three runs in the top of the third by FOE trimmed the margin to four runs, but the Ukes responded with a solo run in the home half of the third for an 8-3 lead.
While Derry was unable to plate another run in the game, the Eagles scored twice in the fifth inning to close the gap to 8-5, but it wasn’t enough as the Ukes earned the three-run win.
Extra-base hits were the name of the game as the two Teener League teams combined for one home run and eight doubles.
Tyler Martin had the big stick for the Ukes as he was 3 for 4 with one home run, one double and two runs scored. He was complemented by Parker Zinkham, who was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Camron Forbes was 1 for 3 with one double and one run scored, while teammate Matt Fernell was 2 for 2 with one run scored for Derry. Parker Petrosky was 1 for 2 with one run scored for the Ukes, while Mason Zinkham scored one run in the game.
Ethan Goughneour delivered at the plate for FOE as he was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Cayden McCune was 1 for 4 with one double and one run scored, while teammate Dominick Wege was 1 for 2 with one double. Justin Urban was 1 for 2 in the game, while teammate Brandon Pitts finished 1 for 4 with one single. Zack Flick and River Jones scored one run apiece for the Eagles.
Fernell earned the win for Derry as he struck out four batters and walked a pair. Jaxson Repko struck out three batters and walked two in his mound appearance for the Ukes. Mikey Monios also took the hill for Derry as he struck out a pair and issued one base on balls.
Goughneour took the loss for FOE as he struck out five batters and walked three. Jones struck out a pair in his mound appearance for the Eagles.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.