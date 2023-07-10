The Derry Ukes (11-12) built an early 7-0 advantage, then held on for a three-run win over Latrobe FOE (2-21) in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup played Saturday, July 8, at Rosa-Oglietti Field.

Derry scored five runs in the bottom of the opening inning and two more in the second for an early 7-0 lead. Three runs in the top of the third by FOE trimmed the margin to four runs, but the Ukes responded with a solo run in the home half of the third for an 8-3 lead.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

