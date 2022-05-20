Ever since I sighted two different-sized rabbits in my backyard, I began to wonder, was one just a baby rabbit and the other a full-grown one? After doing some investigation through the internet, and Googling the subjects, did I come up with the truth of the matter? We have two different species of our cottontail “friends,” The Eastern and the New England cottontail rabbits. What a blessing to have both living under my children’s playhouse all year long.
Of the two, the Eastern cottontail rabbits are abundant throughout the Eastern United States. They are also found in the extreme southern part of Canada south to South America. One can see them move about through the eastern part of this country as well as Arizona and New Mexico.
They have large ears, and the hind feet are much larger than the forefeet. The tail is short and white on the undersurface and it’s similar to a cotton ball. This is where its name originated.
The New England cottontail is occasionally found in the northeastern, south-central, and southwestern counties of Pennsylvania, it closely resembles the Eastern cottontail. One of the characteristics of this species is that it has a black spot on its forehead.
This cottontail prefers more forested habitat and is rarely a problematic species compared to the Eastern cottontail. This little bunny can be found throughout New England, from southern Maine down to eastern parts of New York. On the other hand, the Eastern rabbits can be seen in abundance, and cause damage to gardens, shrubs, and saplings.
When I look out of my kitchen window hoping to see my four-legged residents, it’s a hit-and-miss type thing. Sometimes, it will be weeks until one or both show up, typically foraging on the water-soaked grass.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who has come upon a rabbit here in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. I learned quite a bit upon researching these animals. Here are some of the interesting facts I learned.
Rabbits have a life span of approximately one year. In that period, they may raise as many as six litters averaging five young per litter. One may see the firstborn in March. The little ones depend on their mother for nourishment for the first five weeks of their life.
The females will give birth in a shallow depression in the ground. I have found them throughout my backyard. The bigger rabbit of the two, the Eastern cottontail will search out brushy, fence row or field edges, brush piles or landscaped backyards as their favorite habitat where food and cover are found. The cover has to be suitable enough to escape predators. One will not find these rabbits in thick shrubbery or dense forests.
“Cottontails generally spend their entire lives in an area in 10 acres or less,” the Penn State Extension website stated. “Lack of food or cover is usually the motivation for a rabbit to relocate.”
I found this interesting. “In suburban areas, rabbits are numerous and mobile enough to fill any ‘empty’ habitat created when other rabbits are removed. Three to five rabbits per acre is a reasonable average,” it stated.
Rumors have spread that cottontails dig their burrows. Not so. They use natural cavities or burrows excavated by woodchucks (groundhogs) or other animals. Cottontails’ preferences are usually brush piles. This covering protects those giving birth enough for them to avoid the extreme cold or very wet conditions found in dens. In the spring and fall months, rabbits will use weeds and grass to create their shelter. They will make a nestlike structure called a ‘form’ on the surface of the ground made to create dense cover. This grassy structure will serve the rabbits in different ways. It will protect them from the weather, conceal them, and provide them with food.
When I’ve talked to my neighbors about my little “friends,” all I hear are moaning and groanings complaining that they eat all their newly grown plants, destroy their yards, and gnaw on the bark or clippings of branches, stems and buds. This website stated, “Only a few garden crops, such as tomatoes, seem to be immune from rabbit problems.”
According to Google Search, rabbits will also stay from “onions, leeks, hot pepper, rhubarb, summer squash, mint, and bee balm.” It was suggested if one sprinkles hot pepper flakes around one’s garden, that will keep the rabbits away.
Adding to the list according to “The Spruce” website are “artichokes, asparagus, potatoes and cucumbers.”
