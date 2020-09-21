Both Army-Navy and Redinger and Sons rallied for walk-off victories during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action over the weekend, while Evergreen Insurance and Frederick Funeral Home each scored a shut-out win and recorded a one-hitter.
Army-Navy beat Hamacher Contracting, while Redinger and Sons edged out Dairy Queen. Evergreen Insurance blanked Dairy Queen, while Frederick Funeral Home shut out Evergreen.
Evergreen 5,
Dairy Queen 0
Four pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter as Evergreen Insurance blanked Dairy Queen.
Adam Moreland, Eric Batista, Thomas Oldenberg and Eli Boring combined for 10 strikeouts and four walks. Moreland was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and two walks. Evergreen took a no-hitter into the sixth, but Russ Fry broke up the no-hit bid.
Evergreen (3-1) scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the first before tacking on two more in the fourth and fifth innings.
Moreland led the Evergreen attack with two hits, including a double, while Batista singled twice and scored two runs. Nathan Cole also singled twice and scored a run, while Jack Thomas doubled for Evergreen, which produced five runs on seven hits.
Jake Lloyd took the loss with one strikeout and one walk.
Frederick 3,
Evergreen 0
Four players combined to toss a one-hit shutout in Frederick Funeral Home’s three-run victory against Evergreen Insurance.
Colin Michaels, Nico Mazzoni, Josh Fazekas and Nate Lemmon combined for eight strikeouts and three walks in the shutout win. Michaels was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk.
Frederick (3-1) scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Fazekas tripled to lead Frederick offensively. Andy Person also doubled for Frederick, which scored three runs on five hits.
Isiah Mitchell had the lone hit for Evergreen, which fell to 3-2 overall. Eli Boring took the loss with one strikeout and zero walks.
Army-Navy 4,
Hamacher 3
Army-Navy rallied to a walk-off victory against Hamacher Contracting.
Shane Adreon came through with a walk-off, two-run single for Army-Navy (3-1) in the bottom of the seventh. Hamacher (0-3-1) held a 3-0 lead until Army-Navy started its comeback in the bottom of the fifth.
Dante Basciano led the Army-Navy comeback with one hit and two runs. Tyler Anderson also singled and scored for Army-Navy, which scored four runs on five hits.
Brady Angus singled and scored to lead Hamacher, which scored three runs on two hits.
Mason Seftas was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Tyler Smith took the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Redinger 5,
Dairy Queen 4
Redinger and Sons rallied for a walk-off victory against Dairy Queen.
Redinger (1-1-1) led 3-1 through three innings, but Dairy Queen (0-4) jumped in front, 4-3, following a three-run fourth inning. Redinger scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.
Redinger did it with just one hit, as Jack Stynchula led the way with a single and two runs scored.
Cole Krehlik and Jake Lloyd guided Dairy Queen, both with a single and a run.
Owen Teslevich was the winning pitcher, while Damian Newsome suffered the loss.
———
Dairy Queen 000 000 0 — 0 1 0Evergreen 000 220 x — 5 7 0 Doubles: Thomas, Moreland (E) Strikeouts by: Moreland-1, Batista-6, Oldenburg-3, Boring-0 (E); Lloyd-1, Newsome-3, Krehlik-2, Boyle-1 (D) Base on balls by: Moreland-2, Batista-0, Oldenburg-2, Boring-0 (E); Lloyd-1, Newsome-1, Krehlik-3, Boyle-2 (D) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Hamacher 001 110 0 — 3 2 1Army-Navy 000 020 2 — 4 5 1 Strikeouts by: Seftas-1, C Basciano-5, Cramer-6, D Basciano-2 (A); Smith-2, Baughman-5, Razza-0, Bushey-2, Angus-3 (H) Base on balls by: Seftas-0, C Basciano-0, Cramer-6, D Basciano-3 (A); Smith-2, Baughman-0, Razza-0, Bushey-0, Angus-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Mason Seftas Losing pitcher: Tyler Smith
Frederick 001 011 0 — 3 5 1Evergreen 000 000 0 — 0 1 4 Doubles: Person (F) Triples: Fazekas (F) Strikeouts by: Michaels-3, Mazzoni-1, Fazekas-1, Lemmon-3 (F); Boring-1, Oldenburg-2, Moreland-5, McMullen-2 (E) Base on balls by: Michaels-1, Mazzoni-1, Fazekas-1, Lemmon-0 (F); Boring-0, Oldenburg-0, Moreland-3, McMullen-1 (E) Winning pitcher: Colin Michaels Losing pitcher: Eli Boring
Dairy Queen 100 300 0 — 4 3 4Redinger 111 002 0 — 5 1 5 Strikeouts by: Teslevich-1, Gera-0, Leg-1, Williams-2 (R); Newsome-0, Krehlik-2, Lloyd-3, Fry-0 (D) Base on balls by: Teslevich-0, Gera-2, Leg-4, Williams-0 (R); Newsome-0, Krehlik-0, Lloyd-1, Fry-3 (D) Winning pitcher: Owen Teslevich Losing pitcher: Damian Newsome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.