20230314-GLJOAD.jpg

Summer Pavlik, left, and Zoey Wilders pose with their targets.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On March 11, 98 archers from across the state traveled to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg to compete in the 2023 Pennsylvania State Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) Championship archery tournament. Unity Township resident and Greater Latrobe freshman Summer Pavlik (14) placed first in both female divisions for her age group (under 18) and merit class. Scores were based on competitors shooting 60 arrows at a target 18 meters away with a 10 ring the size of a dime. Pavlik shot her personal best score which consisted of thirty 10s and thirty 9s for a total score of 570 out of 600. Her score earned her a promotion to the Bronze Olympian merit class. When the final scores were tallied, Pavlik shot the second-highest score overall among all divisions and age groups for both male and female competitors. Her home JOAD club, based out of the Crowfoot Sportsmen’s Club in Murrysville, earned a trophy for the highest overall team score in the compound division. Greater Latrobe freshman Zoey Wilders shot her personal best score and took first place in her merit class.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.