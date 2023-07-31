Mike Petrarca of Latrobe had a hole-in-one on #7 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club on July 23. The hole was 178 yards and Petrarca used a 6 iron. Witnesses were Matt Kurek, Fran Lonigro and Alex Fiato.
Jonathan Lender of Latrobe had his first hole-in-one on hole #14 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club on July 26. The hole was 187 yards and Lender used a 5 hybrid. The shot was witnessed by Margaret Munsch.
