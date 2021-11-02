Two members of the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team were recognized among the best in the league.
A pair of juniors, keeper Sofia DeCerb, and midfielder Ella Bulava, were named to the All-WPIAL team on Monday. The league coaches picked the All-WPIAL team, which features 110 players from 99 WPIAL teams across each classification.
DeCerb was one of the top keepers in Class 4A, while Bulava served as one of the best midfielders in the classification. DeCerb recorded eight shutouts in 14 games for the Lady Wildcats, while Bulava tallied eight goals and nine assists. DeCerb’s first two shutouts came in in a season-opening tournament, while the remaining six came in the final nine games down the stretch.
DeCerb is a three-year starter for the Lady Wildcats. As a freshman she was a Second Team pick on the Class 4A, Big 56 All-Section Team. DeCerb was a WPIAL Class 4A All-Section team member as a sophomore. Bulava was also picked to the WPIAL All-Section team last season.
No. 3 Greater Latrobe suffered a 2-0 loss against sixth-seeded Peters Township during the WPIAL Class 4A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs last week at Rossi Field.
The Lady Wildcats reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year, but they earned a bye and played a quarterfinal-round game for the first time in more than 24 years.
Greater Latrobe claimed its first girls’ soccer section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport.
They finished 9-0-1 in the section and 13-2-1 overall, outscoring the opposition 51-10 in 16 total games played.
Additionally, four Greensburg Central Catholic girls were named to the All-WPIAL team, while two came from Mount Pleasant Area.
GCC senior midfielder Tatum Gretz, senior keeper Lyndsey Szekeley, senior defender Natalie Ward and junior forward Sara Fielder all represented the Lady Centurions.
Freshman forward Rylin Bugosh and junior defender Marissa Garn both represented Mount Pleasant Area.
The GCC girls earned the top seed in Class 1A with an 11-1 section record and a 15-1 overall mark. The Lady Centurions routed No. 16 Eden Christian, 9-0, in the opening round before picking up a narrow 2-1 overtime win against No. 8 Riverside in the quarterfinals. The Lady Centurions scored another narrow win, 4-3, against No. 5 Freedom Area on Monday to reach the WPIAL Class 1A championship game.
GCC will face No. 3 Steel Valley, 6 p.m. Friday during the WPIAL Class 1A Championship game at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Mount Pleasant Area finished 8-2 in section play and 13-6 overall, good for second place behind Southmoreland in Class 2A, Section 3.
The Lady Vikings scored the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A playoffs. They edged out No. 10 Beaver Area, 2-1, in the opening round of the playoffs before suffering a 1-0 loss against section rival — and No. 2-seeded — Southmoreland in the district quarterfinals. The teams split the regular-season series.
